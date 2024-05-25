Fillmore’s on sale for Memorial Day

STREET TALK | CYNTHIA TRAINA
Come to Fillmore Street this Memorial Day weekend for the food, stay for the sales. Among the promotions: Get “tagged” at Clare V, which is offering on-site monogram services for their bags, or buy a leather tag and get a complimentary monogram. And Rag and Bone will be serving canned cocktail spritzers while supplies last.
Some of the other promotions being offered over the Memorial Day weekend include:
Sales
- Alexis Bittar: 20 to 30 percent off most pieces.
- Jonathan Adler: 25 percent off everything, up to 70 percent off select items.
- Mio: Get 38 percent off many items for their 38th anniversary sale.
- Margaret O’Leary is offering 20 percent off all Margaret O’Leary items.
- Marcella: 40 percent off select items.
Spend and Save
- Third Love: 20 percent off when you spend $150 or more.
- Velvet: 20 to 30 percent off, based on purchase amount.
Sale on Sale
- Athleta: Additional 25 percent off sale items, select items up to 40 percent off.
- Alice and Olivia: 25 percent off sale items.
- Veronica Beard: 20 percent off sale items.
- Eileen Fisher: 30 percent off sale items.
- Heidi Says: 30 percent off sale items.
- Frame: 30 percent off sale items.
And Lululemon offers 15 percent off all purchases to active military and veterans and their spouses this weekend and throughout the year.
