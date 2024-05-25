Fillmore’s on sale for Memorial Day

Posted on by editors

Get a monogram on new bags at Clare V.

STREET TALK | CYNTHIA TRAINA

Come to Fillmore Street this Memorial Day weekend for the food, stay for the sales. Among the promotions: Get “tagged” at Clare V, which is offering on-site monogram services for their bags, or buy a leather tag and get a complimentary monogram. And Rag and Bone will be serving canned cocktail spritzers while supplies last.

Some of the other promotions being offered over the Memorial Day weekend include:

Sales

Alexis Bittar: 20 to 30 percent off most pieces.

Jonathan Adler: 25 percent off everything, up to 70 percent off select items.

Mio: Get 38 percent off many items for their 38th anniversary sale.

Margaret O’Leary is offering 20 percent off all Margaret O’Leary items.

Marcella: 40 percent off select items.

Spend and Save

Third Love: 20 percent off when you spend $150 or more.

Velvet: 20 to 30 percent off, based on purchase amount.

Sale on Sale

Athleta: Additional 25 percent off sale items, select items up to 40 percent off.

Alice and Olivia: 25 percent off sale items.

Veronica Beard: 20 percent off sale items.

Eileen Fisher: 30 percent off sale items.

Heidi Says: 30 percent off sale items.

Frame: 30 percent off sale items.

And Lululemon offers 15 percent off all purchases to active military and veterans and their spouses this weekend and throughout the year.

Cynthia Traina is a longtime Fillmore resident and an agent with Vantage Realty San Francisco. Send items for Street Talk to CT@cynthiatraina.com.

