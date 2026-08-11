Another Michelin-starred chef for Fillmore

The chef’s creations are as pleasing to the eye as to the tastebuds.

STREET TALK | CYNTHIA TRAINA

There’s nothing like going away for a few weeks to get fresh eyes on Fillmore — and there’s suddenly a lot to see. Super Duper has opened, new restaurants are on the way, a long-vacant building has been sold and a longtime presence on the street has gone away. Fall on Fillmore promises to be a busy time.

STAR CHEF REPLACING STARBUCKS: Acclaimed Thai chef Pim Techamuanvivit — better known as Chef Pim — is planning a new restaurant in the former Starbucks space at 2222 Fillmore Street, Alex Barreira reported yesterday in the BizTimes, quoting one of the chef’s associates. Chef Pim is behind Michelin-starred Kin Khao downtown and Nari in the Kabuki Hotel in Japantown.

The new Fillmore restaurant doesn’t have an official name or final menu yet. The BizTimes reports that the team is still working through city permitting, which will help determine what kind of kitchen equipment can be installed and, ultimately, what they can serve. The building is one of several on the block owned by investor Neil Mehta’s group. Starbucks vacated the space in 2024 after more than 30 years on Fillmore.

“This restaurant and its chef are exactly what the Upper Fillmore project desired,” said Cody Allen, Mehta’s right-hand man, in a statement. “The chef and restaurant fit wonderfully into our plans for continuing to create a renaissance on Fillmore Street, the neighborhood and San Francisco.”

MEHTA’S GROUP BUYS AGAIN: The building at 2035–2047 Fillmore, formerly home to Mio, A-Pizza and a string of other businesses, has been sold — and the buyer is the project backed by Mehta and run by Allen. All four vacant storefronts will be combined and will house a restaurant. More Michelin stars, anyone?

Meanwhile, the transformation continues apace of the Mehta group’s building on the corner of that block of Fillmore at Pine Street, formerly home of the shuttered Noosh, and before that Thai Stick and the legendary Pacific Heights Bar & Grill. The ground floor will house Monami, a high-end Korean barbecue restaurant from yet another Michelin-starred chef. … And the group’s restoration of the Clay Theater continues. Completion is expected sometime next year and the anticipation is keen. “To have this coming back is almost too good to be true,” said one neighbor on the block. “So excited.”

The Pride of the Mediterranean space is following the neighborhood trend and turning Korean.

FROM FOOD TRUCK TO FILLMORE: The former Pride of the Mediterranean space at the corner of Fillmore and Sutter has a new restaurant moving in. Jevikal, a San Jose-based Korean food truck, is said to be working on its first brick-and-mortar restaurant there.

Jevikal got its start earlier this year serving comfort food inspired by Seoul street food and Korean home cooking. Its specialties include kimbap and crispy Korean fried chicken. The Fillmore restaurant will be Jevikal’s first permanent location. No opening date yet, but it’s good to see another empty storefront on its way back to life.

FARTHER SOUTH: Super Duper Burgers is now open at the other end of that block, at the corner of Post. It’s a significant upgrade of the Burger King space. The local burger chain is serving its familiar lineup of burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes and soft serve.

The vacant space at 1325 Fillmore, formerly home of Black Bark BBQ and later Scott’s Chowder House, welcomes Tacos El Patrón, which is scheduled to open at month’s end. The menu features tacos, burritos and tamales — along with guisados, the slow-cooked Mexican stew, one of the restaurant’s specialties.

“There are no tacos around,” says owner Alberto Pineda. This will be his third location, after starting in Pleasant Hill and opening another location in the Mission. The Fillmore location will be his biggest yet, with about 50 seats.

THEY COME, THEY GO: It’s not all openings. Fillmore has also lost two retailers. Designer Jonathan Adler has closed his longtime home furnishings store at 2133 Fillmore (left). … And Rocksbox has shuttered its jewelry shop at 2208 Fillmore. Rocksbox opened its first brick-and-mortar store on Fillmore in late 2024, initially as a pop-up before making the location permanent.

Cynthia Traina is a residential realtor with Vantage Realty. Contact her with news or suggestions at CT@CynthiaTraina.com or @PacificHeightsRealtor.

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