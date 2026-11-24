Shelley Handler’s turkey thighs with smoked paprika.

LOCAL DISH | SHELLEY HANDLER

Turkey Day declaration: my table, my choice

I’m going to say some things here that may get me into hot water, but I feel they must be said. We are speeding towards a holiday meal that, despite its focus on the big bird, is pretty much a sacred cow. And beyond the joys of gathering with friends or loved ones, the culinary demands of the day are such a given that we may have never looked at the entire production with a critical eye. After decades of culinary forced marches, I finally have.



Let’s face it, even if you are feeding a good-sized group, what’s left of the bird tends to hang around far beyond its initial welcome. And besides the must-have sandwich the following day, all of those well-meaning soups and casseroles made with the increasingly dry remains of Thursday’s feast are seldom worth it. Better to send your guests home with fixings for a sandwich or two.



And beyond the bird, the sheer magnitude of the meal is a trial for all but the most determined and organized cook. Even if cranking out a dozen different dishes is your idea of fun, there are a fair number of those standards that — like a lot of relatives — we tolerate at the table because it’s the polite thing to do. But honestly, which parts of the meal would you would really, truly miss if they did not appear?

Here’s my short list of Thanksgiving favorites:



I always prefer dark meat, so I am happy to trim my turkey prep to just the legs and thighs. And my favorite way of preparing them is a snap: Salt them well, sprinkle thoroughly with smoked paprika and let them sit overnight uncovered in the fridge before roasting. This, plus brushing them with a bit of butter halfway through roasting, ensures the skin will be crisp and golden, and the smoked paprika brings another welcome dimension to the flavor. If you like, add whole cloves of garlic or sprigs of fresh herbs, or both. One word of caution: Rosemary can be quite overbearing, so if you want to use it, do so very sparingly.



I also love yams. I roast mine halfway through with the skin on and then I halve them lengthwise, brush the cut side with salted butter, and dust that with cinnamon, cardamom and a touch of pepper. This will give the cut side a lovely, slightly crisp glaze, especially if you run them under the broiler for a couple of well-supervised minutes. Brussel sprouts, another favorite, roast nicely after being cut in half and tossed with some olive oil and a bit of salt and pepper and — about 10 minutes before they’re done — a generous shower of freshly grated parmesan.

Beyond these suggestions, the choice is yours. If turkey thighs are not your thing, roasting a whole, spatchcocked turkey breast (skin on) is relatively quick and pretty darn delicious. If you like both, toss a couple of legs and thighs on the sheet pan with the breast, removing them from the oven each in their own time once they’re ready. Mashed potatoes? Easy. Green beans? Ditto. And whatever else makes up your dream meal, have at it. Since baking is not on my radar, any dessert is either left to a local bakery or brought by someone who loves the feel of pie dough in their naturally cool hands.



I may have made my declaration too close to the day to offer you the luxury of choice, but isn’t it nice to think about what your ideal Thanksgiving meal might look like? Here’s to either liberation or delegation, whichever works best for you. And have a very happy Thanksgiving, no matter who or what lands on or around your holiday table.

Shelley Handler, a longtime local who was the first head chef at the legendary Chez Panisse Cafe in Berkeley and an instructor at the California Culinary Academy, now teaches her neighbors, in their own kitchens, to cook better.

Or you could take Mary Risley’s advice

Another great local chef, Mary Risley, offers this classic advice about how to approach the Thanksgiving meal.