REAL ESTATE | CLAUDINE ZAP

Even before California counted the ballots in the midterm elections, outgoing lieutenant governor Eleni Kounalakis had voted to exit her Pacific Heights aerie.

The posh co-op apartment — the entire ninth floor at 2500 Steiner Street — first went into escrow in 2025. But then-buyer Jesse Powell, co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, was apparently rejected by the co-op board, which reserves the right to approve new residents. The dustup was chronicled on the front page of The New York Times.

But it paid to wait: Kounalakis and her husband Markos had agreed to sell the apartment to the tech exec for $15.5 million in an all-cash deal. It eventually sold on October 23 for $17.225 million to an unnamed buyer. A few days later, Kounalakis was elected as California’s new state treasurer.

The 12-story Steiner Street structure, from 1927, is sometimes known as “Susie’s Building” for the resident in the penthouse, political donor (and Esprit and North Face co-founder) Susie Tompkins Buell. It has also been dubbed the “Tower of Power” for the influence and fundraising prowess of its residents.

The full-floor, newly modernized unit on the ninth floor features four bedrooms and three bathrooms across 3,500 square feet, a living room with a fireplace, formal dining room, one parking space and expansive 360-degree city and bay views. Monthly fees are $6,600. The home last sold in 2004 for $7.25 million.

Veteran real estate journalist Claudine Zap writes Must Like Fog on Substack, which offers weekly local news and happenings from a real estate-obsessed writer. Follow or subscribe at mustlikefog.substack.com.

