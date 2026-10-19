Remember Fillamento? Share your memories.

The Fillamento home design emporium was at 2185 Fillmore Street for two decades.

By BOBBIE JO NICHOLS COOK

Once upon a time on Fillmore Street, there was a store called Fillamento. If you remember it, chances are you really remember it. Perhaps you shopped there every Christmas, wandered in on your lunch break, or stopped for one little gift and emerged carrying six things you never knew you needed. Or perhaps you worked there, in which case we’re quite certain you’ve got stories.

Opened in 1981 by Iris and Gill Fuller, Fillamento became a neighborhood destination for furnishings, gifts, housewares and beautiful things you simply couldn’t find anywhere else. But what made it memorable wasn’t just the merchandise. It was the people, the atmosphere and the personalities behind it. Especially Iris. Iris had an extraordinary eye for beautiful things, a talent for displays and a reputation for knowing exactly how everything should be done. Was she a taskmaster? Let’s just say nobody ever had to wonder whether Iris had an opinion.

Together, Iris and Gill created something special. Now we’d like to bring a little of that magic back. Somewhere, somebody is still serving Thanksgiving dinner on dishes purchased at Fillamento 40 years ago. Someone has a lamp they couldn’t afford, but bought anyway. Someone still hangs a favorite Christmas ornament from the store.

Gill and Iris Fuller

Why Now?

Iris and Gill eventually retired to Mexico. Today Gill is dealing with pancreatic cancer, and Iris is navigating the challenges of having a loved one seriously ill. Those of us in Mexico who know them would love to surround them with friendship, laughter and encouragement.

We realize you can’t all hop on an airplane, show up in Mexico and bring them a casserole — although some of you would undoubtedly arrive with not only a casserole, but also a nice bottle of wine and several stories unsuitable for polite company. But you can remind them how many lives they’ve touched. Imagine Iris receiving a photograph of a former employee she hasn’t seen in 30 years, or hearing from a customer who still treasures something purchased in 1985. Imagine Gill reading stories about the extraordinary place they created together.

We have created a Facebook group — Friends of Fillamento — where the Fillamento family can share pictures, swap stories and reconnect. Iris will join the conversation as she can and perhaps correct a few people’s recollections of how things really happened. Knowing Iris, that could be particularly entertaining.

We want to see your treasures! Photograph yourself with your Fillamento purchase, or just the item itself, and tell us its story. Was it a wedding gift? Something you saved up for? The hottest item everyone wanted that season? And if you’ve kept the original shopping bag or receipt, congratulations. You’re officially a Fillamento historian.

Calling all former employees! Who remembers the holiday parties, Halloween costumes, elaborate window displays and Christmas shopping madness? Did you make lifelong friends, meet your spouse or learn something from Iris that stayed with you throughout your career? Surely there are a few legendary Iris stories. We want the funny ones, the touching ones and perhaps a few carefully edited accounts of what really happened at those holiday parties.

This invitation extends to everyone: customers, vendors, artists, sales representatives, maintenance workers, window washers, neighbors and yes, even the delivery drivers. If you were part of Fillamento’s world, we’d love to hear from you. And please dig out those old photographs! Somewhere there must be pictures of the employees, celebrations, merchandise and magnificent displays. Help us identify the faces and bring those memories back to life.

Maybe some former employees could organize a reunion and send photos. Or perhaps someone could organize a video greeting, a scrapbook or a gathering of former vendors and artists. Those are just a few possibilities. We welcome your ideas as well. If you want to reach out to me directly, email me at pinkmonkeyflower@yahoo.com or call 612-559-1329.

Stores close, neighborhoods change, and people scatter. But the friendships, memories, and connections they create can last a lifetime. Let’s give Iris and Gill something wonderful — not someday, but now, while they’re both here to enjoy it. Please spread the word to anyone who remembers Fillamento. Let’s remind Iris and Gill that the community they created is still here, and still thinking of them.

EARLIER: “Fabulous Fillamento“