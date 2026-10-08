Alta Plaza steps back in time

Photograph at Steiner and Washington by Mark Fantino

STREET TALK | CYNTHIA TRAINA

Steiner Street looks a little different this week — more like 1930s San Francisco. The feature film Fog City is filming around Alta Plaza, transforming Steiner Street between Jackson and Clay with vintage cars, period costumes, set dressing and even simulated rain. Additional filming is taking place at the former Fireman’s Fund-UCSF campus at 3333 California Street.

The view from Ellen Klutznik’s window.

Set during the construction of the Golden Gate Bridge in the late ’30s, Fog City follows the interwoven stories of an underground abortionist, a police inspector, a Dust Bowl transplant and a blackmailing socialite and her son. While San Francisco gets to play itself for these neighborhood scenes, much of the production has been filmed in Australia.

For residents of Steiner Street, the production has been hard to miss. “Just moved my car out of my garage for the day,” reported Ellen Klutznik. “Fortunately, my bedroom is on the other side of the street — the non-movie side.”

Filming continues all week, most in the evenings. It is a noir drama, after all. For a few days, at least, Alta Plaza is getting a front row seat to Hollywood — and a glimpse of what the neighborhood might have looked like nearly a century ago.

Photographs by Jonathan Pontell

GETTING THE SPIRIT: No need to leave the neighborhood to get ready for Halloween. For the little ones, Mudpie has a collection of tiny costumes. Just For Fun also has costumes, along with plenty of seasonal toys. The squishy pumpkin is going fast.

Grownups can head down to Goodwill for a large selection of costumes, both new and used. And don’t forget the four-legged trick-or-treaters: George has costumes for dogs.

Aloha to Alohas at 2208 Fillmore.

ALOHAS LEAPS IN: For a few years now, Leap has been bringing online brands to Fillmore to test the brick-and-mortar world by providing the storefront, staff and retail operations. Its latest is Alohas, now open at 2208 Fillmore Street.

Despite the beachy name, Alohas is about more than sandals. The collection includes ballet flats, loafers, sneakers, boots and heels, as well as bags. The Barcelona-based fashion brand started online and only began opening its own stores in 2024. It has since expanded to cities including New York, London, Paris, Milan, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Madrid and Barcelona.

FOOD NEWS: Palmer’s keeps steadily adding to its hours and offerings. Lunch is now served Wednesday through Friday beginning at noon, joining its Saturday and Sunday brunch. And late-night dining is back. Palmer’s kitchen is now open until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. … After closing Anomaly earlier this year, Chef Mike Lanham has returned to the same space at 2600 Sutter Street with his next act, Athanor. It’s named for a furnace traditionally used by alchemists and nods to the transformation of the chef and the kitchen. Lanham describes the restaurant as focused on taking exceptional ingredients and pushing them to their fullest potential through “technique and transformation.” The prix-fixe menu is $175.

WAKE UP AND SMELL THE COFFEE: California Kahve is coming to the former She/Her space at 2108 Sutter Street, across from Sweet Maple and just west of Sweet Lime. The local coffee company already has locations in Golden Gate Park and at the Presidio Tunnel Tops. This will be its first neighborhood storefront. Stay tuned for an opening date. … Serial restaurateur Kevin Chen has a knack for opening restaurants quickly — perhaps too quickly. His two newest spots at Fillmore & Sutter, the speakeasy omakase Yuzu and the coffee and matcha bar Avocado Green, are closed temporarily closed while permitting issues are worked out.

Kevin Chen had the same problem when he opened DonDon on California Street.

Cynthia Traina is a residential realtor with Vantage Realty. Contact her with news or suggestions at CT@CynthiaTraina.com or @PacificHeightsRealtor.

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