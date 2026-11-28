Rev. Victor Floyd in the pulpit at Calvary Presbyterian Church on Fillmore Street.

By FRAN MORELAND JOHNS

After 13 years in an emotionally intense 24-hour-a-day calling, Rev. Victor Floyd, the beloved minister of spiritual care at Calvary Presbyterian Church — frequently referred to as “the soul of Calvary” — has decided it’s time to move on.

“I want to make it to retirement age in one piece,” he says, “and have a little something left.”

Floyd is leaving Calvary to become interim pastor of another San Francisco church — not yet publicly announced — while that congregation seeks a new pastor. For Floyd, that means leaving a demanding all-the-time post at a 675-member congregation for a limited-time job with a smaller congregation. “You help them find their new minister, which makes you a hero,” he says, “and then you go home.”

As the minister of spiritual care at Calvary, Floyd has visited the sick and counseled and comforted those in need. Within weeks of his joining the Calvary staff, he seemed to know the needs of almost everyone in the congregation and more than a few casual visitors, friends and family members. He showed up at bedsides and in troubled rooms at all hours, unfailingly bringing comfort and even a measure of joy.

Over the years, he has also regularly helped lead Sunday services, delivered spirited sermons and conducted weddings and funerals. Frequently he has sung and played piano for occasions of all kinds, including the Tuesday gatherings of seniors. As Calvary has become ever more committed to social justice, he has been the public face of efforts across the city.

Victor Floyd has been a regular presence at social justice events.

Floyd was born in the northwest Georgia mountains and raised in the small town of Plainville. “Sometimes the name says it all,” he says. He grew up an only child near the bend of the Oostanaula River before “gay” had become a noun. He was fortunate to have an excellent piano teacher from a young age through high school. After college he set out for Indiana University, which had the largest music school in the world, for a masters in music with a focus on piano. “When they had a cattle call for an opera,” he says, “I picked an aria I thought was pretty easy and applied.” That would be the beginning of a side career as a tenor.

Floyd came to San Francisco briefly in 1992 to sing with Merola Opera, but returned to Atlanta to be near his parents as his father died. AIDS was ravaging that city and others across the nation. “I lost all my friends,” he says.

He kept singing, and playing, and was hired as organist and director of music at a Presbyterian church in Decatur, near Atlanta, a position he held until August 2000, when he left the south for good and returned to the Bay Area. He studied theology and held a number of positions in music and church work that would lead, eventually, to becoming pastor of Metropolitan Community Church in the Castro.

Among his musical adventures was singing with an all-Spanish language group, Coro Hispano de San Francisco. It was at a party following a Coro Hispano concert that he met his future husband, Lou Grosso.

Social justice warrior Victor Floyd and his husband, Lou Grosso.

“Lou had come to a concert at Mission Dolores,” he recalls, “and there was a fiesta afterwards. I asked, ‘Who’s the cute blind guy?’ I had finally found somebody who couldn’t get away from me.” The pair quickly became the familiar sight they remain, moving with all deliberate speed around the Bay Area, Grosso’s hand firmly and confidently on Floyd’s shoulder.

Their family expanded in 2019 when Floyd joined a group of Calvary social justice advocates to walk across the border into Mexico at Tijuana. He met a Guatemalan in his late 20s in an LGBTQ safe house. After hearing his horrifying story — members of his family had twice tried to murder him after discovering he was gay — Floyd immediately felt he had to help.

“I came home to tell Lou about him, and before I was half finished he agreed we had to sponsor him,” Floyd says. They began the complicated process and managed to bring the man across the border and into their two-bedroom home just as the pandemic hit. “He spoke no English,” Floyd says; “I spoke Georgia high school Spanish and we had Google Translate.” They made it work. Eventually he was granted asylum, moved into a place of his own and will soon receive his five-year pin for employment at a San Francisco market.

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Victor Floyd’s departure from Calvary promises to be a sad event for many parishioners and others who claim him as their pastor. He will preach his final sermon on December 13. Before then, as a final gift to those he has touched, he will again have a starring role in the repeat production of Truman Capote’s A Christmas Memory at Calvary on December 11 and 12.

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