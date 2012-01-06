Fillmore Center, Safeway kill benefit district

By Carina Woudenberg

Floyd Trammell — whose position as president of the Fillmore Community Benefit District ended when the group was defunded in mid-December — walked the blocks of Fillmore south of Geary on a recent morning and took note of the changes he was seeing in the neighborhood. The sidewalk was littered with plastic bags and other trash. Here and there were clumps of cigarette butts and piles of leaves. “This used to look spotless,” Trammell said. “Up until November, all this was spotless.”

The community benefit district (CBD) was created in 2006 amid optimism that better days were ahead for the area with the imminent opening of Yoshi’s Jazz Club, the Fillmore Heritage Center and several new restaurants. With city support and a “yes” vote from the area’s property owners, the CBD was poised to help clean up the neighborhood and promote its new attractions. The special property tax brought in annual funding of about $300,000. A board of directors made up of property owners, local residents and business owners took responsibility for using the funds to pay for cleaning, marketing and security.

Initially there was considerable infighting among business owners and local residents. But most board members said the organization had made a positive difference in an area still struggling to move past the devastation of redevelopment in the 1960s.

In mid-December the CBD was up for renewal and many of the 300 property owners in the district supported it. But the votes were weighted based on the size of each owner’s property. Representatives from two major properties — the Fillmore Center and Safeway — were against it, and renewal was defeated by 66 percent to 34 percent.

“The weight of their no vote basically killed it,” said Todd Claytor, a CBD board member and chairman of its renewal committee. It is the only one of a dozen similar benefit districts in the city that has been discontinued.

Claytor noted that Paul Hyams, the Fillmore Center manager who was formerly president of the CBD, actively supported renewal for a time and even worked to build support among other property owners. “For us to have this happen at the eleventh hour,” Claytor said of Hyams’ change of heart, “it gutted us, it just gutted us.”

Hyams refused to discuss his opposition to the group he led for four of its five years, deferring to his corporate bosses at Laramar, a property management company in Chicago, and Prudential Real Estate, which is a major investor in the 1,100 apartment complex. A spokesman for Prudential said in a statement the firm’s leaders “remain committed to the continued success and vibrancy of the Fillmore District for the benefit of our investors and the community.”

Chuck Smith, the first resident of the Fillmore Heritage Center condos and the original president of its homeowners association, expressed his concerns to Prudential when it looked as if the renewal might not go through and urged the owners of the Fillmore Center to change their minds. “I hope you will reconsider,” he wrote. “You could make a big difference for the worse here. We’ve come a long way. Let’s not go back.”

Smith received an email response from Prudential’s Todd Thakar. “Our vote is not a vote against the Fillmore neighborhood,” Thakar wrote, “but rather a vote of ‘no faith’ in the ability of the community benefit district to carry out its charge.” Thakar said “the basic governance of the CBD has proven problematic,” but gave no details. He said the Fillmore Center would “take up the slack in sidewalk cleaning” and continue to support other activities and improvements in the neighborhood.

A spokesperson from Safeway declined to comment for this story, but told the Examiner the district had “ethical issues.”

Board members acknowledged there had been challenges with the CBD, and for a time they were working without an executive director. “Lack of an executive director was definitely a hardship,” Claytor said, although he maintained that was an internal issue that didn’t interfere with actually getting the work done.

“We’ve come so far along, and for the most part we’ve been seeing progress,” added Monetta White, who served on the CBD board and owns the restaurant 1300 on Fillmore. “Why anyone would not support this is beyond me.”

Kaz Kajimura, owner of Yoshi’s jazz club and restaurant — the major engine of the area’s turnaround in recent years — also served on the CBD board. He said there was growing activity and far more people in the jazz district in recent years. “A lot of that has to do with the benefit district work,” he told the Examiner. “Now we are back at square one. It’s terrible.”

Trammell, who is head of the West Bay Conference Center, insisted that progress in the neighborhood would continue, even without funding for the activities of the CBD. “We have had to galvanize to make certain we continue to thrive despite the irresponsibility of these two corporate entities,” he said, referring to Safeway and the Fillmore Center. Trammell said he is looking into securing funding through Mayor Ed Lee’s proposals for micro financing.

The Bay Citizen: Audit of redevelopment in the Fillmore

  • Karma

    I worked for Paul Hyams and the guy was an insensitive jerk who had zero respect for his team. We had to save his ass from the so many lies he would tell the ownership just to keep afloat. He used to love to use manipulative tactics to get his employees to do his work being completely incompetent in his own role. So many of us complained until the company eventually caught on to his BS and fired his English ass. Bottom line, without his team he was just a babbling egotistical jerk who couldn’t even run basic financial reports let alone work an exce spreadsheet.. “Helloh, this is Pawlll Hyyams and my wife pegs me in the bum hole”..

  • STREET TALK

    BOBA GUYS COMING
    TO THE JAZZ DISTRICT

    Boba tea has taken the city by storm, and now two friends who call themselves the Boba Guys are promising a higher-quality version at 1522 Fillmore, next to the Wise Guys bagelry.

    Their sweet creamy tapioca tea is made with Straus organic milk, and is more expensive than most. They already have locations in Hayes Valley, the Mission, near Union Square and in New York.

    Then there’s this: In the back of the boba shop is Korean fried chicken from New York chef Deuki Hong at Sunday Bird. He’s looking for a permanent location in the neighborhood for a Korean barbecue restaurant and fermentation lab.

    MORE FOOD AND
    DRINK OPTIONS

    • Around the corner from the guys at Geary and Steiner, the transformation from KFC and Taco Bell to Jane the Bakery is now complete. Behind a cheery orange awning, the entire space has become a big open commercial bakery, with bread and pastry of all kinds. Plus coffee.

    • At long last there’s action on the northwest corner of Fillmore and Sacramento. Salt & Straw from Portland is bringing artisan ice cream. Let’s hope they bring back the tables and chairs in the southern sun, too.

    • In the now-shuttered Noah’s Bagels store at 2213 Fillmore, look for a new Danish juice bar and sandwich shop called Joe & the Juice. They’ve got hundreds of outlets around the world, but promise they are “local to every neighborhood.”

    • Up at the top of the street, work finally began at Blue Bottle Coffee after more than two years of waiting. But it stopped again almost as quickly.

    • Still no signs of life at 2043 Fillmore, despite owner Pascal Rigo’s latest promises that the long darkness will end with a new La Boulangerie and a fresh coat of paint.

    • Troya, at 2125 Fillmore, has adjusted its approach by simplifying its menu, lowering its prices and shifting to fast-casual service.

    • And the ladies at Gardenias, at 1963 Sutter, have added brunch on weekends.

    STILL MORE FASHION,
    BEAUTY ON FILLMORE

    The arrival of national and international fashion and beauty brands onto upper Fillmore Street continues.

    • Now open: 45R, a Japanese clothing brand, in its new hand-crafted shop at 1905 Fillmore.

    • Frey, the 153-year-old bootmaker, has its first stand-alone store on the West Coast at 2047 Fillmore.

    • Intermix, the Gap’s newest acquisition, has taken over Brooks Brothers’ Black Fleece space at 2223 Fillmore.

    • Space NK, a new beauty products shop, is now open at 2000 Fillmore.

    • The former Heidi Says Shoes at 2105 Fillmore has been transformed into a new home for Atelier Cologne, a parfumerie with boutiques in Paris, New York and Hong Kong.

    MARC JACOBS CLOSES,
    LIP LAB POPS UP

    The stylish Marc Jacobs outpost on the corner of Fillmore and Sacramento has closed, only a year after the fashion house discontinued its lower-priced Marc by Marc Jacobs line that had held down the corner for several years. It moved its higher-end Marc Jacobs boutique on Maiden Lane, near Union Square, into the Fillmore shop. Now both are gone.

    In its place, at least temporarily, is Lip Lab, a lipstick shop that merges organic ingredients and cutting-edge technology to create small batches of made-to-order colors. Lip Lab, which has a six-month lease on the space.

    CITY PUTS YOSHI'S
    UP FOR GRABS

    Nearly two years after it went dark, Yoshi's jazz club and restaurant at 1330 Fillmore is still looking for new life.

    City officials have announced they are looking for interested buyers — and for local citizens to help choose among the ideas proposed. More information and applications are here.

    To stir up activity in the meantime, the city is offering to lease some of the public areas in the building to community groups. Book here.

