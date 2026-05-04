Flying Figs takes flight

Flying Figs has wine, low lighting and a space that invites you to linger.

STREET TALK | CYNTHIA TRAINA

The cozy space at 1870 Fillmore, most recently Vic’s Winehouse, has quietly reopened as Flying Figs, a wine bar that leans into atmosphere and connection. At the center is Neda Emami, who runs day-to-day operations. She’s a biomedical engineer turned startup founder and event organizer. Business partners Saleh and Salar Golrang, both software developers, are more behind the scenes.

“I love hosting,” Emami says. “That’s really what this is about: bringing people together.” That idea shapes the room, which feels more like a living room than a bar, with couches and easy chairs arranged to encourage conversation. The clusters can be reserved for groups, or even bought out entirely.

Inside the new Flying Figs wine bar.

“We didn’t overthink the concept,” says co-owner Salar Golrang. “For me, what makes you go to a wine bar is the experience.” Here that experience leans quiet, with wine, low lighting and a space that invites you to linger.

The menu follows suit. For now, it’s charcuterie boards, cheeses, olives and small snacks, with more casual bites on the way. “It won’t be a restaurant,” Golrang says, “but more food is coming.” There’s also a Basque-style cheesecake sourced from a specialty baker, something Emami is particularly excited about. “It’s from San Sebastian,” she says. “Honestly, it’s the best cheesecake you’ll ever have.”

The owners removed the metal security gates that once covered the storefront, refreshed the interior and committed to consistent hours. “It was like opening the curtain,” Golrang says. “People didn’t even realize there was a bar here.” A new sign is on the way, but word is already spreading.

Live music isn’t part of the plan, at least not yet. If it comes, expect something understated. “Maybe a solo violin,” Emami says. “Something very chill.”

“I always thought it would be cool to have a bar someday,” Golrang says. While browsing listings online — “like scrolling Zillow before you’re actually ready to buy” — he came across the Fillmore space. Once inside, he saw the possibilities immediately. “How can you not make money with a bar in this neighborhood?” he recalls thinking.

Flying Figs opens at 4:30 daily except Mondays and stays open late on Fridays and Saturdays, serving until midnight.

The classic dinner counter at Benkyodo in Japantown has been junked; a new restaurant is in the works.

A NEW CHEF AT PALMER’S: Palmer’s is aiming to become a better version of what it already is. To that end, a new chef, Mike Gifaldi, has stepped into the role shaped by his years in some of San Francisco’s more established kitchens, including Aziza and Bix.

Chef Mike Gifaldi and owner Sam Fechheimer.

Gifaldi hails from New York, where he began working in restaurants at 15 when his mother decided it was time he got a job. He started as a dishwasher, but one day was asked to step in and help in the kitchen. “I just kind of fell into it,” he says. “And then I realized: this is what I want to do.” He focuses on flavors. “Letting the ingredients speak for themselves is the most important part.”

“He didn’t come in trying to change everything,” says Sam Fechheimer, Palmer’s owner, “which is exactly what this place needs. People want a burger. They don’t want a chef’s interpretation of a burger.”

Gifaldi sees it the same way. “Once everything is consistent and where we want it,” he says, “then we can start to introduce new ideas.”

NEARBY, AVOCADO TREE MARKET: There’s a new corner store quietly finding its rhythm in the middle of the block at 2828 California, near Divisadero. Avocado Tree Market, named for the big avocado tree in its backyard, is a compact neighborhood market that’s leaning into everyday convenience with a fresh, California-leaning twist.

Owner Lee Mousa is behind the counter most days, keeping things simple and approachable. The shelves are stocked with grab-and-go staples and, as the name suggests, plenty of fresh produce. It’s rounded out with an easy mix of snacks and essentials. They’ve even carved out space for meat, making it feel more like a true neighborhood grocery than just a snack stop. It’s open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Owner Lee Mousa has turned a hardware store into a new market.

PARTY ON FILLMORE: The stretch of Fillmore from Sutter to Jackson, plus two adjacent blocks, may soon be the city’s newest entertainment zone, allowing people with alcoholic drinks to wander freely. The Board of Supervisors approved the change on April 28, and the legislation now heads to Mayor Daniel Lurie for his signature.

“Ahead of the Fillmore Jazz Festival this Fourth of July weekend, the Fillmore Merchants Association reached out to my office to request the creation of this entertainment zone,” said Supervisor Stephen Sherrill, who sponsored the change. “Our small businesses are still bouncing back from the pandemic, and this legislation gives them the ability to more easily host night markets, block parties or outdoor World Cup viewing parties.”

Cynthia Traina is a residential realtor with Vantage Realty. Contact her with news or suggestions at CT@CynthiaTraina.com or @PacificHeightsRealtor.

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