Tenants ousted for build-out of new restaurant

The building at the corner of Fillmore and Pine houses numerous small businesses upstairs.

IT’S BEEN EMPTY since Noosh closed soon after investor Neil Mehta bought the corner building at 2001 Fillmore during his Fillmore buying spree in 2024, at least on the ground floor. But the small businesses in the upstairs offices have not been affected — until now.

All got letters on April 24 that they must move by the end of May to accommodate construction of Monami, a new Korean barbecue restaurant that will replace Noosh.

“The ground floor restaurant tenant is scheduled to start construction work on June 1,” according to the unsigned letter from JJD Property Management. “Due to the considerable and necessary scope of construction, all tenants on the second floor will need to vacate the building to complete the work.”

The upstairs tenants, some in their spaces for decades, were taken completely by surprise.

“This news came as a significant and sudden surprise,” said Laura Brown, an acupuncturist whose Radiant Moon Medicine has been in one of the upstairs offices for more than 12 years. “This news was a complete surprise to all of us,” said Robert Petsche, who has operated the Robert Anthony Salon for the last 16 years. “It is altogether shocking,” said Ellen Klutznick, a psychologist with a practice in the building for two decades. “Nobody was expecting this.” Klutznick said the news was even more surprising for her because she’d just talked to the management about giving up her space and retiring in December and been told nothing about a closure at the end of May.

“I spoke to the woman who sent the email,” Klutznick said. “She never mentioned a thing.”

A rendering of the revamped space at 2001 Fillmore that will be home to a Korean barbecue restaurant.

“A new and decidedly fancy looking Korean barbecue spot from the chef behind Michelin-starred SSAL” on Polk Street will be opening the new restaurant at 2001 Fillmore, SFist reported in early February. A rendering shows a sleek new dining room with the bar removed. Chef-owner Junsoo Bae told the Chronicle: “I want it to be a Korean barbecue version of House of Prime Rib.”

The new restaurant, to be called Monami, will come at a significant short-term price for its upstairs neighbors, some of whom were there during previous restaurant turnovers. For years the space was home to the much beloved Pacific Heights Bar & Grill. Then it became Thai Stick and later Noosh.

“Aside from considerable noise, works will also be required on the second floor and roof, including the replacement of the roof in its entirety,” according to the letter from JJD Property Management. “Major construction works are expected to continue through at least early November, and possibly into 2027.”

This week the various tenants were still absorbing the news and pondering how to respond. Must they really move out, and for the entirety of construction? Must they remove all of their belongings? Will there be changes to their spaces? Could they return — and at the same rent? In the meantime, could they move into some of the owner’s empty spaces nearby?

“We are approaching this as a temporary construction relocation rather than a permanent eviction,” said salon owner Petsche, who is attempting to arrange a collective meeting of the tenants with the property manager. “We’ve already gone through the demolition downstairs.”

Petsche said his entire career as a hair stylist has been in the neighborhood, first at the salon on the mezzanine of the Pure Beauty shop on Fillmore and then at the Soaps salon at Fillmore and Sacramento. He moved to 2001 Fillmore in 2012. “I’ve had close to 25 years on Fillmore,” said Petsche, who lives nearby on California Street.

“What I’m hoping for is understanding,” said Petsche. “The community upstairs is a great, supportive collaborative. I really hope we can keep it. It’s made my life so special. I can’t imagine losing it.”

Among the other current tenants is an aesthetician, a milliner, a marketing consultant and an online trader. Many others have rotated through the offices upstairs through the decades, including reporters for the Washington Post and New Fillmore saloon critic Chris Barnett.

“This space has been a sanctuary,” said Laura Brown, the acupuncturist. “Relocating a long-established healing practice on short notice is both complex and impactful for myself and for the patients I care for.”

Some tenants are hoping the situation is not as dire as the letter makes it seem.

“The actual eviction notice is somewhat unclear,” said Brown. “Hopefully we will meet with the building manager and receive more clarity about the situation.”

“I feel optimistic,” said Petsche. “My objective is to return.”

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