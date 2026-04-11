A Fillmore story: When Eric met Michael

Former Fillamento manager Michael Morales hosting at Palmer’s.

By THOMAS REYNOLDS

A neighborhood old-timer walked in the doorway of the ever-bustling new Palmer’s, same as the old Palmer’s, and was floored by what he saw. There, behind the host stand, stood dashing Michael Morales, once a manager of the legendary Fillamento design emporium.

“Aren’t you …” we said at the same time.

Morales was back on Fillmore Street 25 years after Fillamento closed during the dot-com bust in 2001, just days before the 9-11 terrorist attack. At Palmer’s, he was subbing for a few days for a friend. When word got out on social media, tributes to Fillamento quickly followed. “My absolutely favorite store in the 1990s,” said one. “Bring back Fillamento,” said another.

But the first comment posted was about Morales: “Legend!! He changed my life and my family’s, too!” It came from Fillmore jeweler Eric Trabert, owner of Trabert Goldsmiths at 2420 Fillmore.

Eric Trabert in his jewelry boutique at 2420 Fillmore.

A few days later, Trabert told the story. It was 1996. A 22-year-old Trabert was freshly graduated from the metalworking program at Humbolt State. His college friend was working at Fillamento, so he stopped by, looking for his first job in the city. As it happens, Fillamento needed a gift wrapper for its wildly creative wrap department, tucked in the back of the store under the stairs. Trabert’s friend summoned Morales and introduced them. The two of them went for a walking interview around the neighborhood.

Morales said Trabert could have the job, but questioned why he would you want it. “There’s a beautiful little jewelry store just up the street,” he said. “You should go there and do what you love.” With a job offer in hand, Trabert headed back to his car. Then he realized he was parked right in front of what was then Tom Bergin Goldsmiths. So he reached into his car, grabbed his portfolio, and went inside to meet longtime local Tom Bergin — whose associate had recently left.

Trabert was hired. It was a good fit in every way except that Trabert was commuting to Daly City. One day a client mentioned that she was moving out of her apartment in the next block. Trabert snapped up the much-shorter commute and moved in with his girlfriend, soon to be Kristy Trabert, and they stayed there until kids came along.

Within a few years, Bergin gave in to his passion for travel and photography. Eric and Kristy Trabert took over the store in 2002, and it’s been Trabert Goldsmiths ever since.

Michael Morales changed his life.

EARLIER:

“Fabulous Fillamento“

“The jewelry bros“



Like this: Like Loading...

Related