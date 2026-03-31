Malbon tees up on Fillmore

Malbon is a new kind of golf club, with fashions that feel closer to everyday wear.

STREET TALK | CYNTHIA TRAINA

A new kind of golf club has arrived on Fillmore Street, and you don’t even need a tee time to join. The buzzy lifestyle brand Malbon Golf has quietly opened its doors, bringing with it a mix of tournament play, streetwear energy and a surprisingly social membership model.

At the center of it all: the Buckets Club, a $300-a-year membership that gives amateurs and pros alike access to a series of tournaments at some serious courses — think Torrey Pines, Pasatiempo and beyond. Perform well, and you keep advancing. The more competitive Buckets Cup ups the stakes.

But here’s the twist: plenty of shoppers aren’t golfers at all. Malbon, founded in 2017 by creative director Stephen Malbon, leans hard into fashion. Think less country club uniform, more “I might golf later, but first coffee on Fillmore.” The racks are filled with relaxed knits, tailored but casual polos and women’s pieces that feel closer to everyday wear than you’d find in a pro shop. Being privately owned means Malbon can experiment with limited “drops of merchandise,” playful graphics and a steady stream of collaborations — including New Balance footwear and spiked golf shoes that look good enough to wear off the course.

Their welcome to the neighborhood was broken glass on the door, but luckily nothing was stolen. Give them a warmer welcome at their opening party on April 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.

STREET FASHION: Need a last-minute costume — or just feel like turning heads? Kool Jam, AT 1502 Fillmore, near the old Safeway Plaza, is your spot. It’s not only a fashion store. Kool Jam doubles as a community hangout, with a cozy seating area serving ramen, coffee, tea, cocoa and snacks.

“Kool Jam” is Korean slang for “super fun and interesting.” Their motto: Life’s too short for boring clothes. Part community hub, part style playground, the shop carries bold pieces and accessories for all genders — and even pets. Think K-pop Demon Hunters tees, hoodies and totes you won’t see anywhere else.

FOOD & DRINK: Woodhouse Fish Co. at 1914 Fillmore is giving neighbors a reason to show up early in April — and stay late. They’re celebrating their 17th anniversary with $17 lobster rolls. And on Tuesdays, oysters are $1.25. Expect a line all month. … There’s a little more news about the closed Vic’s Winehouse — and before that the Wine Jar — at 1870 Fillmore. Flying Figs will replace Vic’s Winehouse. Behind Flying Figs is its new owner Salar Golrang. He is planning on bringing back a neighborhood wine bar with refreshed interior and signage. The compact place will also be rented out for private events. … Further afield at at 2828 California Street, just past Divisadero, a new vegetable shop called the Avocado Tree Market is in the works —bringing a little more local color — and maybe great produce — to the neighborhood. … And the signage for Super Duper is up at the old Burger King at Fillmore and Post.

In the works: Super Duper replaces the Burger King at Fillmore and Post.

JUST FOR FUN GETS CRAFTY: Fillmore’s favorite toy store is expanding its lineup with a new craft club for kids — welcome news for parents looking for something analog in a very digital world. The art club includes after-school classes, kids and parent classes and more. Check out their website for details. Just for Fun has brought many events to the Fillmore including Mah Jongg, Pokeman league and more. In a world of screens, this feels like a win.

EVENTS THIS MONTH: The Cherry Blossom Festival returns to Japantown on two weekends: April 11–12 and April 18–19. The grand parade is on April 19. … The Decorator Showcase returns to the neighborhood for a month, beginning April 25. This year’s home is at 2315 Broadway, near Fillmore.

Cynthia Traina is a residential realtor with Vantage Realty. Contact her with news or suggestions at CT@CynthiaTraina.com or @PacificHeightsRealtor.

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