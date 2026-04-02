Clay Theater renovation passes its first test

An expanded concession area at the new Clay Theater will become an all-day cafe.

By THOMAS REYNOLDS

A plan to revive the Clay Theater as a single-screen neighborhood theater has passed its first test before city authorities with flying colors. The Historic Preservation Commission on April 1 unanimously endorsed plans to restore historic elements of the Clay while bringing it into the modern age.

“It’s gonna be a great day when the Clay reopens its doors,” said project director Cody Allen, for what he predicted will be “its next and most glorious chapter.” Allen is the point man for owner Neil Mehta, a neighborhood investor who in 2023 bought the Clay and several other buildings on Fillmore Street. “When complete,” Allen said, “the theater will operate seven days a week with more than 500 annual screenings, including independent films, repertory programming, 35mm presentation and community events.”

The auditorium — with all-new seating — will retain its present size and historic features.

Both public comment and discussion among the commissioners was entirely positive. Commissioner Robert Vergara had only one question: “When?” Allen responded: “We’re eager to get going,” promising his team would seek building permits soon and hoped to be finished “in early ’27.”

The theater, designated in 2022 as City Landmark No. 302, was built in 1913 as a nickelodeon, then became one of the city’s first single-screen neighborhood cinemas known for decades for foreign and independent art house films. It will retain all of its “character-defining features” inside and out, including the interior moldings and the facade with its historic marquee. By moving the restrooms upstairs, the renovation plan allows room for an expanded concession area that will become an all-day cafe and a small cinema bookstore. The auditorium remains the same size, with a small balcony added upstairs. The renovation is to be overseen by historic preservation architects at the respected Page & Turnbull firm.

The historic proscenium arch (above and below) has been hidden since the 1950s.

The only real question was what to do about the proscenium arch that surrounded the original screen, which has been hidden since the 1950s behind a new screen installed in front.

“One historic element — the proscenium arch — creates significant limitations affecting screen size, sound configuration and projection quality. Determining the appropriate treatment for this feature is the central preservation question before the project,” Allen told the commission’s architectural review committee at a March 18 meeting. “Our goal is to identify a treatment that best balances preservation of historic fabric with the practical requirements needed to ensure the Clay Theater can operate successfully for decades to come.”

Committee members agreed with the project sponsors that the most historically appropriate approach would be to move the arch to the rear wall, behind a new and larger screen, rather than to alter or remove it. The historic arch will be visible from a green room to be added behind the new screen for live performances and events.

MORE: Presentation to the Historic Preservation Commission

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