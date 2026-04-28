A record-setting sale on Alta Plaza

The starkly modern home at 2606 Jackson (left) stood out when it was completed in 2006.

IT’S BEEN THE most striking modern sculpture — or, depending on your perspective, the biggest eyesore — on Alta Plaza Park since it first appeared in 2006 at the top of the neighborhood. Now the home at 2606 Jackson, designed by star architect Olle Lundberg, is set to become the most expensive sale on the park as well.

The home — offered for $22.5 million just days ago for the first time since it was built — is already in contract, according to listing agents Stacey Caen and Joseph Lucier.

Dog-walkers in the park had watched the home rise in the place of what had been two townhouses. “This is an extraordinary site,” Lundberg said at the time, “one of the best half dozen sites in San Francisco.” Nearly every room — and there aren’t many in this 7,000 square foot house — has views all the way through, from the park on the south to the bay on the north.

Inside: a spiral steel staircase, a jazzy powder room, an oculus and a tub overlooking Alta Plaza Park.

The current home may be the most modern and most expensive, but it is not the first stately home in this location. Here is a look back through the ages at Victorian homes that once stood in that location.

Photograph by Robert Cushman, 1953.

Stereoscope from the SF Heritage archives, noting the house was demolished circa 1957.

Jackson Street from Pierce to Scott, facing Alta Plaza, 1896. SF History Center, SF Public Library.

Residence of George W. Bowers, 1887. SF History Center, SF Public Library.

FROM THE ARCHIVES:

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