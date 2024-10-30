Fillmore is losing an icon

Posted on by editors

Ines Wilson has become a fashion advisor and media star at Invision.

FILLMORE STREET is losing an icon this week.

After a decade, Ines Wilson is leaving Invision, the optometry office and eyewear emporium at 1907 Fillmore. She has become a valued fashion advisor, helping Invision’s clients choose stylish glasses that flatter their faces. October 31 is her final day.

Wilson’s outsize personality and star quality have made her a standout not only on the street, but also on Instagram, where she has been featured in dozens of videos.

The videos resulted from a collaboration between Wilson and Luis Quiroz, Invision’s social media director. They recently shot a final video that serves as something of an exit interview for a familiar face on Fillmore.

VIDEO: Ines says: Farewell

Filed under: Body & Soul, Locals, Retail Report