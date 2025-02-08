The dustup at 2500 Steiner

A late afternoon gathering of neighbors in Alta Plaza, with the 2500 Steiner tower in the distance.

THE TALK OF the neighborhood is on the front page of today’s New York Times. It’s the fallout from a lawsuit filed by Jesse Powell, the crypto pioneer and founder of Kraken. He’s suiting the residents of 2500 Steiner, the tower at the corner of Jackson and Steiner, who don’t want him as their neighbor. He claims it’s because of his pro-Trump politics.

The fight, reported earlier in the week by the Chron (link on our Facebook page) gets even richer in the Times — which adds the detail that the unit the Trump backer is in escrow to buy is the ninth floor, now owned by no less than the Democratic lieutenant governor of the state, Eleni Kounalakis, and her husband Markos.

Read more: “When a pro-Trump crypto king came knocking, San Francisco elites locked the door“

Markos and Eleni Kounalakis at home on the ninth floor of 2500 Steiner.

