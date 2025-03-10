In one month, only one home sold

A new record price: 1829 Scott sits on a flat block of Victorian homes.

REAL ESTATE | CYNTHIA TRAINA

Where have all the single-family home sales gone?

In February, only one single-family home closed in Pacific Heights, Lower Pacific Heights, Presidio Heights or Cow Hollow. The 1,763-square-foot Victorian home at 1829 Scott Street sold for $2.9 million and set a record per-square-foot price south of California Street at $1,645 per foot.

This follows a similarly sluggish January, during which only three single-family homes sold — a significant drop from the 14 homes sold in the first two months of 2024.

Condos: The priciest February sale, and highest price per square foot, was a condominium: Unit 6B at 1515 Union Street, a newer development at Union and Van Ness. The 3-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath unit sold for $3.86 million, or almost $2,000 per square foot. Designed by Handel Associates, the same architectural firm behind The Pacific at 2121 Webster, Union House is a relative bargain compared to 2121 Webster, the former dental school. A 2-bedroom, 2-bath unit in The Pacific closed at the end of January for just under $4.2 million at almost $3,000 per square foot. Both buildings offer 24-hour security, though The Pacific boasts a few additional luxury amenities, including an on-site gym and its very desirable proximity to Fillmore Street.

Another notable new luxury development in Cow Hollow, the Green Street Residences at 1776 Green Street, is being pre-marketed as the first new low-rise development in the Cow Hollow in years. The project, formerly a garage now reimagined by Sutro Architects, includes five newly constructed 3 to 4 bedroom residences. Unit 201, currently listed at just under $6 million, features 2,920 square feet of space. Unit 302, with 3,171 square feet, has already sold off-market for $7.3 million, or $2,302 a square foot. Some units offer Golden Gate Bridge views and outdoor spaces. There’s no doorman, but each unit gets two parking spaces.

Single-family homes: Currently 24 single-family homes are on the market or coming soon, with 2765 Vallejo already getting a lot of buzz. It’s priced at just under $17 million and offers stunning Golden Gate Bridge views and an ultra-minimalist interior. Some agents are calling it “the Apple store of Pacific Heights.”

It’s costing more and more to move into a single-family home in the neighborhood. A breakdown of active single-family homes shows:

two homes at slightly under $3 million.

four homes between $3 and $4.5 million.

seven homes between $4.995 and $8.49 million (including one fixer-upper).

11 homes between $8.9 and $32 million (including one fixer-upper).

Cynthia Traina is a residential realtor with Vantage Realty. Contact her at CT@cynthiatraina.com.

Like this: Like Loading...