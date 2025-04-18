Facebook Twitter YouTube RSS
Close
Retail Report

Peskin seeks retraction from investor

editorsLeave a comment

FORMER SUPERVISOR Aaron Peskin is disputing Fillmore investor Neil Mehta’s comments about him on a recent podcast and seeking a retraction.

EARLIER: “How investor sees his Fillmore project

Discover more from THE NEW FILLMORE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Discover more from THE NEW FILLMORE

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading