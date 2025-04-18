The Big One: 119 years ago today

Van Ness Avenue — End of Fire, 1906. Shorpy photo via Ron Henggeler

SF HISTORY | WOODY LaBOUNTY

TODAY IS THE 119th anniversary of the 7.9 magnitude tremor that remade San Francisco. The quake brought down and damaged buildings. It also set off numerous fires. Important infrastructure was crippled, leaving the city mostly helpless to fight a growing inferno. After three terrible days of fire and smoke, the core of the city was gone.

Charles Wheeler Jr., son of a Presidio Heights attorney, was at boarding school in Belmont during the 1906 earthquake. Telegraph lines were down, so against his headmaster’s orders, he decided to go the city to check on his family.

Somehow, the peninsula train was running. Wheeler fought his way onto a car packed with Stanford students. They told him their campus was destroyed. “The buildings are of stone, you know,” said one, “and stone buildings can’t stand up against an earthquake.”

Wheeler’s San Francisco home on Washington Street was built of brick.

Read more: “Getting Home“

