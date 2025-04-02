Paris on the Mo

French-born Khadidiatou Camara — known as Didi — at her KC Paris bakery at 1365 Fillmore.

KC Paris Desserts has opened at 1365 Fillmore Street in the former Merchants Roots space. Owner and pastry chef Khadidiatou Camara — known as Didi — is a classically trained graduate of the prestigious Ferrandi pastry school in Paris, where she co-owned a bakery. Her family is from Martinique, but she lived all of her life in France — until her only child enrolled at USF to study neuroscience. She followed her son, and her heart, to San Francisco. And now the heart of the old Fillmore gets an authentic new French bakery.

She signed the lease in December, started construction in January — importing her favorite ovens and mixers from France — and quietly opened her doors on March 21. The menu offers French classics including eclairs, meringues, “French pizzas,” boules au chocolat, almond and chocolate-caramel tartlets, mille-feuilles, single-serve quiches, and sweet and savory breakfast pastries. Her son, Fallou, helps out on Sundays. At the end of each day, leftovers go to local shelters, and Didi is looking for other ways to get more involved in the community.

Return to Fillmore: Modern Citizen, the women’s fashion brand born in San Francisco, is making a return to the neighborhood, opening a new flagship store on April 4 at 2505 Sacramento Street, just around the corner from Peet’s Coffee. The brand previously had popups on Fillmore Street and Union Street. Founded by Stanford biz school alum (and Pacific Heights local) Jess Lee, Modern Citizen is known for luxurious basics. The elegant interior — also designed by Lee — features herringbone wood floors, custom couches and a sculptural keyhole wall leading to the dressing rooms.

John Quillinan is transforming, and expanding, Mureta & Co.

Mureta & Co. Expands: Pacific Heights jewelry boutique Mureta & Co. is expanding into the adjacent space at 2416 Fillmore Street. The new storefront will be dedicated to private appointments for estate jewelry sales, as well as consultations for custom jewelry design. Owned by husband-and-wife team John Quillinan, a gemologist, and Caroline Nalle, a design historian, Mureta & Co. is known for its estate jewelry, custom wedding rings and lab-grown diamonds. They also repurpose heirloom gems.

The business was founded by Gary Mureta in 1983 as an antiques shop reselling treasures from the great houses of Pacific Heights. It sold to the new owners in December 2020 at the height of the pandemic. A disastrous break-in in 2022 gave them an opportunity to reimagine the interior and specialize in jewelry. With the help of San Francisco-based Noz Design Studio, they’ve created a space that blends Parisian Art Nouveau with Victorian San Francisco charm.

Wooden eggs by the dozen at Just for Fun.

Wooden it be fun? Just For Fun, the bustling toy shop at 2185 Fillmore, is selling out of wooden eggs at $13.95 a dozen — not much more than the real thing. Parents are snapping them up for Easter. The eggs can be decorated with markers, no dyes necessary. Quite realistic, the eggs are sold by the dozen in a cardboard egg carton — and they don’t crack.

Pickleball at Alta Plaza: Two pickleball courts are now open in Alta Plaza Park, sharing space on a new multi-use court also used for basketball and tennis. The courts are open daily from sunrise to sundown and operate on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Pickleball atop Alta Plaza.

Coming this month: Citibank opened at 2310 Fillmore Street on April 2. … The Cherry Blossom Festival returns to Japantown for two weekends, April 12-13 and April 19-20, on Post Street between Laguna and Fillmore. … And the Decorator Showcase returns to Pacific Heights on April 26 at 2935 Pacific Avenue. It continues for a month.

