Scraps from one project become inspiration for another at West Coast Leather.

Leather shop known for innovation, craftsmanship

By NIKKI COLLISTER

At West Coast Leather, style takes center stage. Located in the heart of Cow Hollow at 2060 Union Street, the specialty clothing shop is equal parts boutique and museum.

Inside, shoppers browse racks of stylish leather jackets, vests and dresses while surrounded by a curated display of vintage designs and photos of celebrity clientele. If the perfect choice isn’t on the racks already, founder Skip Pas and his team are ready to design a hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind garment built to last.

Pas manages everything from design to sales and marketing. He’s supported by a team that includes longtime operations manager Joe Crane and publicist Jamie Lee Kendall, who is also a model and fashion blogger.

Operations manager Joe Crane and founder and designer Skip Pas.

Pas got his start in the industry as the general manager of North Beach Leather, which was known for its bold, expertly crafted designs. He was taught by the trend-setting leather designer Michael Hoban, who created pieces for everyone from Dolly Parton to the Hells Angels. When North Beach Leather faced closure in 2003, Hoban gave Pas his blessing to acquire the company and keep the legacy alive.

It became West Coast Leather, and since then has been making waves in both runway fashion and everyday wear, designing pieces for big names in sports, media and fashion. Each original piece is a meticulously assembled composition of leather panels, with some jackets requiring up to 50 individual pieces.

“It’s an art form,” says Pas, who earlier studied architecture, helping him visualize the components of each design. At the moment, he’s working on a new project that incorporates both leather and denim. Scraps from one project become inspiration for another.

“We repurpose,” Pas says. “There is no waste.”

Union Street has been a showplace for leather for decades. At one point in the late ’70s, the street had three leather shops. The diminutive storefront at 2060 Union even has its own downstairs workshop. It was home for many years to Fog City Leather, presided over by artisan Peter James Rundberg before his retirement to Las Vegas.

If it isn’t on the racks already, West Coast Leather will create what the customer wants.

Alterations and repairs make up 20 percent of West Coast Leather’s business. By keeping well-loved garments out of landfills, Pas stays true to his “no waste” promise. He also specializes in upcycling, and does it with flair. When one customer brought in his father’s World War II military duffel, looking to turn it into something new, Pas and his team transformed the bag into a stunning custom jacket. “It took nine months,” he recalls, “but everybody cried when it came in. It was just beautiful.”

West Coast Leather’s reputation for innovation and craftsmanship has earned the company an impressive portfolio of partnerships. Most recently, Pas designed the official leather jackets for the Metal Hall of Fame.

While Pas and his team have dressed celebrities, rock stars and fashion icons worldwide, they also remain committed to supporting their Bay Area community. In a recent collaboration with the Marin Breast Cancer Committee, West Coast Leather donated custom pieces for a high-profile fashion show fundraiser that were modeled by breast cancer survivors. It’s just one of many charities the company has supported over the years.

“Giving back is always in fashion,” Pas says.

Part of an ongoing series produced by reEnvisionRepair, an eco-conscious group that has interviewed and photographed more than 40 local repair businesses since 2018, celebrating the art of preservation.

