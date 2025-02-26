City’s oldest frame church still stands nearby

The 1854 building after it was moved to Eddy Street to become Holy Cross Church.

WOODY LaBOUNTY traces the circuitous history of a little wooden building on the 1800 block of Eddy Street — which turns out to be the oldest frame church in San Francisco, moved twice since it was built on Market Street in 1854 as the first St. Patrick’s Church.

In 1873, the building was moved west to Eddy Street between Octavia and Laguna Streets and reconsecrated as the Church of the Holy Cross. It was soon renamed the Church of St. John the Baptist, but before long the parish was absorbed into the grand new St. Mary’s Cathedral built nearby.

So it was moved a second time to its present location near Eddy and Scott Streets, and the simple but sturdy structure was rededicated (again) as the new Holy Cross Church on May 24, 1891. Its use has changed during the following decades, but there it still stands today.

Read more: “Moved by Faith“

