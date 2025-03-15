Neighbors oppose Nordstrom on Fillmore

Nordstrom Local concept stores already operate in New York and in the Los Angeles area.

STREET TALK | CYNTHIA TRAINA

Nordstrom Local is facing new opposition to its bid to lease the long-vacant space at 1919 Fillmore Street formerly occupied by Minted. The Pacific Heights Residents Association has voted to oppose the store, citing increased traffic and parking concerns on an already congested block.

“What the Upper Fillmore needs,” said the group’s new president, Paul Wermer, “is a vibrant local business that brings people to shop, eat and enjoy our neighborhood. A dedicated Nordstrom package pick-up office does not do that.”

Nordstrom Local operates differently than traditional Nordstrom department stores. It carries no inventory, instead serving as a hub for order pick-ups and returns. It would also offer gift wrapping and tailoring services. To proceed, Nordstrom must secure conditional use authorization from the Planning Commission — required by the city ordinance intended to restrict chain stores in neighborhood commercial districts, including Fillmore Street. A hearing is tentatively set for May 15. At a pre-application meeting held in November, nearby neighbors questioned whether the concept was appropriate for the location.

“What few people realize,” said Wermer, “is that once a building receives conditional use approval, it stays with the building forever, no matter the tenant.” Wermer said there are alternatives, with several local businesses expressing interest in renting the space. It has been mostly empty since Minted closed in the early days of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the city has cited the owner of the property for not paying fines imposed on vacant retail spaces under the abandoned commercial storefront ordinance.

Taco Primo offers takeout in what was formerly The Snug’s kitchen.

New food and drink: Taco Primo, a new spinoff from The Snug, has opened at 2301 Fillmore in what was The Snug’s kitchen. It features takeout Mexican food, including burritos, tacos and rice and salad bowls, plus churro fries and horchata milkshakes.

“The Snug’s kitchen has permanently closed,” the local favorite at the corner of Fillmore and Clay announced on Instagram. “The Snug is now exclusively a cocktail bar.”

Here’s the reasoning: “To be totally honest, we had no choice but to adjust to the times and move to a food program that could stand on its own a bit more and do better on the delivery apps. If we had continued with the old food menu, we likely would have had to close The Snug at the end of our current lease term.”

Kevin Chen in the reimagined corner space housing NoNo.

• NoNo’s move into the former Pizza Inferno corner space at 1800 Fillmore is nearly complete. Opening day is Wednesday, March 19. It’s the same NoNo as before, which was so popular it outgrew its original space two doors south at 1730 Fillmore. NoNo, an izakaya, also serves beer, wine and a sake menu along with sake cocktails. This is Kevin Chen’s third restaurant in the neighborhood after Bubu, the sushi restaurant on California Street, and Ninniku, a ramen restaurant now in the former NoNo space.

• In Japantown, Irodori, a Japanese-Korean restaurant, is now open at 1723 Buchanan on the pedestrian mall. The restaurant serves donburi, ramen, soba and more.

Woodhouse’s 16th birthday is sweet news for lobster lovers.

• Get ready for the lines: In April, Woodhouse Fish Co. celebrates its 16th anniversary with the ever popular lobster roll priced at $1 for each year they’ve been in business. This year’s $16 lobster roll promo runs throughout April — and if past years are any prediction, expect a wait.

Retail updates: Le Labo has left its temporary space across the street and moved back to its original, but updated, digs at 2238 Fillmore. … And the new Citibank branch, which is taking over the ex-Bank of America location at 2310 Fillmore, is nearing completion.

Citibank is replacing Bank of America at 2310 Fillmore.

Cynthia Traina is a residential realtor with Vantage Realty. Contact her with news or suggestions at CT@CynthiaTraina.com or @PacificHeightsRealtor.

