A logo in lieu of action

New branding on the shuttered Ten-Ichi restaurant.

STREET TALK | CYNTHIA TRAINA

If you’ve been on the 2200 block of Fillmore lately, you may have noticed new signage in the windows of the boarded-up storefronts bought last year with funds from investor Neil Mehta.

It’s the branding of what they’re billing as the Upper Fillmore Revitalization Project. Emptied storefronts now display the new UFRP logo — a simple, modern design in a classic serif typeface. Each storefront’s banner sports a different color. … Maven Properties, the commercial leasing agency for Mehta’s acquisitions, also gets a mention on the new signs. … And there’s a website and QR code, with a link under construction.

So far there’s been no revitalization, only longtime businesses closing. The departures include Ten Ichi, L’Occitane, Starbuck’s and Alice + Olivia. … The Clay Theater, another Mehta acquisition, remains dark. … The now-shuttered Noosh restaurant at Fillmore and Pine, still another Mehta property, also remains lifeless. A notice of application for a new liquor license in the window has been removed.

And nobody’s talking. There have been no updates from Mehta, or his representative Cody Allen, or their downtown PR firm, Sam Singer of Singer Associates Public Relations.

Palmer’s is coming back: Palmer’s is finally on track to welcome diners once again. The popular Fillmore Street restaurant was forced to shut down on September 13, 2023 — just a day after owner Sam Fechheimer’s birthday — when water damage from an upstairs leak set in motion a host of required repairs. The damage triggered mechanical and code updates to the restaurant space downstairs.

Sam Fechheimer, owner of Palmer’s.

The city has finally issued the necessary permits, allowing construction to move forward. The long wooden bar, a standout feature of the original Palmer’s, will be rebuilt using Brazilian cherry wood. Fechheimer hopes to make it almost indistinguishable from the original. He hopes to have the interior build-out completed and new staff in place before the annual Fillmore Jazz Festival in early July.

Despite the extensive changes, Fechheimer says Palmer’s is committed to maintaining its signature clubby atmosphere and menu. Chef Louis Dzib has remained on the payroll throughout the closure; a consulting chef will help with the reopening.

The cops get drones: The SF Police Department’s Northern Station on Fillmore now has two licensed drone operators. Operating a drone requires a professional license and careful logging of every flight. Officer Lara, who trained for the role, says the new program has energized the station. The drones will assist in tracking suspects, capturing license plate information and aiding arrests in cases of burglary or other incidents.

At the recent monthly neighborhood meeting at Northern Station, Captain Jason Sawyer reports that crime in the city is down significantly. Citywide statistics show that most crimes are down a third or more compared to a year ago. … Neighbors at the meeting raised concerns about potential noise and loitering following the closure of Safeway on February 7. Police say there’s not much they can do, since the Safeway store and parking lot are on private property.

Farewell to a local: Dave Sahagun, longtime owner of the Chevron station at California and Steiner and several other stations, died on February 9. Sahagun was a familiar and friendly presence in the neighborhood for decades and a leader in the small business community who also served on the city’s Small Business Commission. A memorial service will be held on February 26.

Cynthia Traina is a residential realtor with Vantage Realty. Contact her at CT@CynthiaTraina.com or @PacificHeightsRealtor.

