La Med lease extended to 2028

La Mediterranee has been a fixture at 2210 Fillmore for more than four decades.

LOCAL FAVORITE La Mediterranee cafe, which has been twisting in the wind since its building changed hands earlier this year, has a new lease on life.

“We are thrilled to be extending our lease on Fillmore Street as part of the Upper Fillmore Revitalization Project,” said Vanick Der Bedrossian, La Med’s owner. The extension ensures the restaurant will remain in its current home through the summer of 2028.

A statement issued jointly by Der Bedrossian and project director Cody White said that as part of the agreement La Med will again be open on Sundays beginning in late January. Hours of service may be extended further next year to help increase evening traffic on the street.

The Upper Fillmore Revitalization Project is a nonprofit funded by venture capitalist Neil Mehta, a neighborhood resident. Mehta bought a number of buildings on Fillmore Street this year, including the historic Clay Theater.

The statement marked a sharp turnaround in relations between Mehta’s project and La Med. Der Bedrossian had been publicly calling for months for the new owners of the building to address his restaurant’s future. Supervisor Aaron Peskin rallied supporters of the restaurant and introduced legislation that would help protect legacy businesses such as La Med.

Today’s statement makes nice.

“We look forward to working with Neil Mehta and Cody Allen towards their goal of bringing more vibrancy to the neighborhood,” Der Bedrossian said in the statement. “We support their vision for the Upper Fillmore.”

He would not go beyond the statement, except to say: “We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our customers.”

In the statement, White said he has been “overwhelmed with interest from potential tenants” interested in coming to Fillmore Street. “We live in and love this neighborhood, and we want to see it grow and prosper,” he said.

