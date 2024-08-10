Fashion, religion and magic on the ’Mo

Posted on by editors

SVRN’s sleek new shop brings high-end men’s and gender-fluid fashions to Fillmore.

STREET TALK | CYNTHIA TRAINA

At long last, SVRN (pronounced “Sovereign”) has opened its doors at 1928 Fillmore Street. This sleek high-end men’s and gender-fluid clothing boutique boasts a curated selection of top brands like Jacquemus, Rick Owens and Comme des Garçons.

It’s the second outpost from Chicago-based, Korean-American founder David Kim. The former Prana space was gutted and redesigned by Seoul “spatial design” firm WGNB with a minimalist interior. While the Chicago store features stainless steel walls, the Fillmore shop adds color in the shade of oxidized copper that mimics the Statue of Liberty.

Stepping inside, shoppers will be greeted by a small but highly curated selection of fashion-forward clothing, unique furniture and objects from the likes of Korean designer Subin Mae, plus a fragrance collection. Don’t miss the unique changing room, featuring a preserved plant bouquet hanging from the ceiling.

Unveiling the magical: At 1967 Sutter, the dark glass front blocks views of the interior and ominously provides no more information than “by appointment only.” It’s the new home of Mythrium, a private tattoo studio and art collective. Drawing inspiration from the fantastical, the studio evokes a Harry Potter-esque atmosphere with mystical touches. Established by three talented immigrant women artists, Mythrium is decorated with Victorian furniture, Egyptian totems and stained-glass accents set against forest green walls. Walk-ins aren’t accepted, but curious neighbors can peek into this artistic haven on their website.

Father Michael Hurley confronts himself at the St. Dominic’s celebration.

Celebrating 150 years: St. Dominic’s Church on August 5 marked 150 years since the Dominican parish was founded in the neighborhood. The magnificent Gothic stone church was rebuilt after the 1906 earthquake, the flying buttresses added after the 1989 quake. It’s currently undergoing roofing and further restoration. St. Dominic’s was named the most beautiful church in the U.S. upon its completion in 1928 and remains a San Francisco landmark.

Cook like a chef: While the beloved Out the Door restaurant at 2232 Bush Street may be gone, the building holds a unique opportunity upstairs in the former family home of chef Charles Phan, whose empire once included the vaunted Slanted Door at the Ferry Building. His home kitchen is equipped with restaurant-quality appliances including a grill, gas burners and an industrial dishwasher that runs a full cycle in fewer than five minutes. The industrial chic loft home, designed by starchitect Olle Lundberg, has 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, a private roof deck and parking. The main floor remains a restaurant space, now home to Mattina restaurant. For $6.2 million, you can own both.

One door down, the commercial building 2224 Bush Street is also for sale. The classic Victorian was home to Unity Church for decades, and more recently home to Liberty Cannabis.

A star is reborn: Chefs David and Serena Fisher’s 7 Adams, at 1963 Sutter, has gained a following and glowing reviews since opening last fall. Now it’s going to get a lot harder to get a reservation. Their “signature magic,” was just anointed a Michelin star. The Michelin Guide says the duo “expertly blends Californian simplicity with refined technique. By emphasizing thoughtful flavor combinations, the chefs showcase the finest seasonal ingredients.”

Premium take-out sushi is now available at Aji Kiji.

New dining options: The neighborhood’s culinary scene continues to evolve with the arrival of two additions near Japantown.

Aji Kiji: Located in the former Avery spot at 1552 Fillmore, Aji Kiji offers premium take-out sushi from a warm and woody minimalist space. Chef and co-owner Jinwoong Lim, who also owns Bansang next door, oversees the menu. Open Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., or until they sell out.

Sobakatsu: This eight-seat eatery is receiving rave reviews for its housemade soba noodles crafted from organic, stone-ground Japanese buckwheat. It’s in the thin slice of space at 1700 Laguna and open daily from noon to 7 p.m.

Nailed it: Fillmore has more polish these days. In July the House of Nails opened at 1908 Fillmore, and in early August Look at Me Salon opened at 2424 California. Its new green home is the second location for this L.A.-based company, which specializes in Russian manicures, pedicures and eyelash extensions.

Mark your calendar: Don’t miss the upcoming events in the neighborhood:

Sept. 7: Fillmore merchants Art Walk, with art, music along the street.

Sept. 13-15: Godzilla Festival, celebrating 70 years of the legendary kaiju in Japantown.

Cynthia Traina is a longtime Fillmore resident and an agent with Vantage Realty San Francisco. Send items for Street Talk to CT@cynthiatraina.com.

Filed under: Food, Drink & Lodging, Retail Report