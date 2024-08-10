D&M sold to new owners

Posted on by editors

The Fillmore fixture has been sold to a former employee and his partners.

AFTER 60 YEARS of ownership by the Politz family, D&M Wine and Liquor at 2200 Fillmore has been sold to former manager Kyle Nadeau and his partners.

“It’s been a long time coming,” says Mike Politz, who has worked in the store, with a few interruptions, since he had to stand on a milk crate. His father Joe Politz started the dynasty. For the last 28 years, Joe’s son Mike and his wife Karen have owned and operated D&M. “I’ve put my whole life into it. We’ve done our thing. We’re passing the torch on to another family.”

Nadeau joined the D&M crew in 2006 and worked his way up to store manager. But he had an itch to do more. In 2017 he converted the nearby London Market at Divisadero and Sacramento into Maison Corbeaux, part of a venture with a private downtown club.

“I got in my head I wanted to do something else,” Nadeau said of leaving D&M to eventually open another shop four blocks away.

But he kept in touch, and the friendship resumed. He has specialized more in wine and beer, and D&M has maintained its focus as a premier champagne house, with a renowned selection single malt Scotch and other spirits.

Both stores will remain much the same, with all of the current staff continuing. Kyle Nadeau will return to Fillmore Street and D&M. New partner Dave Osborne, who has a long history in the world of spirits, will lead the Divisadero shop, which will now be known again as the London Market. Avid whiskey collector Jonathan Powers is the third partner.

“It’s something I’m really excited about,” says Nadeau, now older and wiser. “I know the neighborhood. I am so thankful to the people in the neighborhood.”

Says Mike Politz, whose family has been synonymous with D&M: “He’s coming back home. It’s one big full circle.”

London Market will regain its original name.

FROM 2017

