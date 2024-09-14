Just for Fun: a new toy store

Posted on by editors

A toy store and hobby shop is coming to 2185 Fillmore Street.

STREET TALK | CYNTHIA TRAINA

A new toy and hobby store, Just for Fun, is coming to 2185 Fillmore, the storied space most recently occupied by Mudpie, now moved to a smaller space a few doors down. It’s most famously the longtime home of Fillamento, the still-fondly-remembered design emporium that launched the renaissance of Fillmore Street back in the 1980s.

Michelle O’Connor, who acquired the original Just For Fun store on 24th Street in Noe Valley during the pandemic, is on a mission to bring toy stores back to San Francisco. She’s already opened a second location at 1957 Union Street. Fillmore — expected to open in October — will be the third. The local, family-owned retailer will feature a variety of toys, puzzles and games for all ages, plus art supplies, homewares and pop-up events including book signings and in-store concerts. O’Connor, originally from England, says owning a toy store has its challenges for a mother of two: She has to ration the toys she takes home, just to keep things manageable.

Coming soon to the Clay? Two different operators are said to be vying to reopen the Clay Theater. Mystery investor Neil Mehta, who has bought a number of buildings on Fillmore Street this year, and his team are expected to announce the news as early as October. The theater’s protected status raises questions about whether a cafe can be incorporated into the space and whether the number of seats in the theater will be reduced. Stay tuned. … Mehta’s right-hand man Cody Allen, like his boss a neighborhood resident, is rumored to be forthcoming soon with details about their plans for the buildings they’ve acquired this year on Fillmore Street. Let’s hope that includes good news for La Mediterranee, the beloved eatery at 2210 Fillmore, whose owners have gone public with their frustrations over extending their lease.

Also coming to Fillmore: Catbird, the Brooklyn-based jewelry brand, is opening on September 20 at 2124 Fillmore. The brand, which promises “jewelry as poetry,” already has stores in Los Angeles, New York, Boston and Washington, D.C. … Construction has begun to convert the ex-Bank of America space at 2310 Fillmore into a branch of Citibank. … And construction is finally underway on a renovated Palmer’s — potentially reopening as soon as November — on the corner of Fillmore and Clay. The “Peet’s to Palmer’s” crowd is ready to celebrate.

Hail and farewell: Pascal Rigo’s Apizza, at 2043 Fillmore, is gone and won’t be coming back to Fillmore, where it started. Instead, it’s opening a new location on Divisadero Street, along with a Loving Cup frozen yogurt shop. Rigo also owns Loving Cup, as well as his original La Boulangerie on Pine Street. … Longtime local favorite Ten-Ichi, the Japanese restaurant and sushi bar at 2235 Fillmore, will hold a closing party on September 21. The owners are raising money to fund a move elsewhere.

The long-stopped clock could again be a beacon at Fillmore and California.

Hola Rosa Mexicana: Neighborhood favorite TacoBar, on the corner of Fillmore and California, has reopened after a freshening-up inside and out and a stylish new gray and Mexican pink paint job. … Now when can we expect some attention to the rest of that wonderful old building — especially the long-ignored clock on this key corner?

Upcoming local events: Join Friends of Lafayette Park for a free screening of Mrs. Doubtfire in Lafayette Park on September 15 at 7 p.m. Bring a blanket. … Celebrate Godzilla’s 70th anniversary in Japantown with a three-day festival from September 13 to 15, featuring movie screenings, Godzilla cosplay and more. More details at Bay Area Film Events. … Farther down the street, Sunday Streets comes to the neighborhood on September 22 from 12 to 5 p.m. on Golden Gate Avenue between Laguna and Webster. Streets will be closed in the area. … And a Scent Walk on Fillmore — now being called Perfume Row, for its numerous scent shops — is said to be in the works.

Cynthia Traina is a longtime Fillmore resident and an agent with Vantage Realty San Francisco. Send items for Street Talk to CT@cynthiatraina.com.

Filed under: Retail Report