The highs and lows of August

Billionaire’s Row has witnessed yet another record-breaking sale. The property at 2799 Broadway, which had been on and off the market since October 2019, with an initial asking price of $39 million, finally closed in August for just over $29 million. The new owners acquired the 11,600-square-foot home for $2,505 per square foot — a significant discount compared to the neighboring property at 2840 Broadway, which sold last month for an astonishing $4,107 per square foot.

For those still looking to buy on Outer Broadway, opportunities remain. The property at 2990 Broadway, which once made national headlines for its $38 million price tag, is still on the market. And 2898 Broadway, the location of this year’s Designer Showcase, has seen a $3 million price cut and is now listed at $29 million. It has been on the market for over a year.

Also on the market for $29 million: the penthouse at 2006 Washington, on Lafayette Park.

In contrast, the smallest single-family home sold in August was a charming Victorian at 1807 Scott. The 1,057-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath gem, located near the S.F. Tennis Club, has no garage, but featured a generous walk-out deck. It was snapped up after just five days on the market for $1.2 million.

Cynthia Traina is an agent with Vantage Realty San Francisco. Contact her at CT@cynthiatraina.com.

