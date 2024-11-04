Cash was king in October

Posted on by editors

The priciest neighborhood sale was 2855 Pacific, which closed at $15.25 million.

REAL ESTATE | CYNTHIA TRAINA

Cash buyers dominated local home sales in October. Of the 12 single-family home sales that closed in the neighborhood — in Pacific Heights, Lower Pacific Heights, Cow Hollow and Presidio Heights — 10 were cash purchases.

Three notable fixer-upper properties changed hands: 2245 Union, zoned commercial but convertible to residential, sold for $2.6 million; 2752 Buchanan sold for $3.1 million; and 2760 Vallejo commanded $9.5 million. The month’s priciest sale was 2855 Pacific, which closed at $15.25 million, slightly below the asking price.

November begins with 30 active single-family homes and 73 active condominiums on the market. Prices range from an entry-level condo at 2040 Franklin #1006 for $499,000 to the penthouse across from Lafayette Park at 2006 Washington #10 at $29 million. The least expensive single-family home is a 2-bedroom, 1.5-bath property at 18 Orben listed just under $1.8 million, while the highest-priced property on the market remains 2990 Broadway at $32 million, on the market for 123 days. Many ultra-luxury homes continue to await qualified buyers.

October brought the narrowest gap between condo and single-family home sales in recent months. Among the 18 condos sold, the top sale was a five-bedroom unit in a duplex at 2205 Pacific Avenue, closing at $7.28 million. The second-highest sale was a three-bedroom unit at The Pacific (2121 Webster), which sold for $3.5 million after 181 days on market. The month also saw three duplex sales. Currently pending sales for October include 11 condominiums and 6 single-family homes.

Cynthia Traina is an agent with Vantage Realty San Francisco. Contact her at CT@cynthiatraina.com.

