Nordstrom coming to Fillmore?

Nordstrom Local has leased 1919 Fillmore Street.

STREET TALK | CYNTHIA TRAINA

As campaign season wraps up and the winter rains begin, Fillmore continues to see significant changes.

Nordstrom Local: Nordstrom wants to bring its first Nordstrom Local in San Francisco to 1919 Fillmore, the former Minted location. The shop would offer online shoppers pickup, returns and alteration services. Nordstrom will present its plans at a neighborhood meeting on November 14.

New restaurants: The former Pizza Inferno space at Fillmore and Sutter has a new tenant: a Japanese/Korean concept from Kevin Chen, who already owns Nono at 1730 Fillmore and Bubu at 2417 California. The new venue promises to be significantly larger than his two existing establishments. … Wise Sons has opened inside the Jewish Community Center at 2500 California from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily.

More jewelry: Rocksbox is set to open its first retail location at 2208 Fillmore, previously occupied by Little Words Project. The new retailer joins existing Fillmore jewelry businesses Eric Trabert Goldsmiths, Mureta & Co. Antique Jewelry, Catbird, Gorjana, Fiat Lux and Hi Ho Silver.

Real estate: The twin buildings at 2035-2047 Fillmore, formerly home to AquaItalia shoes, Apizza and Mio — now relocated a few doors south — have been sold. The asking price was $8 million. Real estate agent Pamela Mendelsohn would not disclose the new owner, but says it’s not venture capitalist Neil Mehta, whose nonprofit has bought a number of other properties on Fillmore this year.

Cynthia Traina is a longtime Fillmore resident and an agent with Vantage Realty San Francisco. Send items for Street Talk to CT@cynthiatraina.com.

