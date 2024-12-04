Sales shift as year ends

Posted on by editors

A recent sale in Presidio Terrace (left) highlights the demand in this private enclave.

REAL ESTATE | CYNTHIA TRAINA

The local market shifted slightly in November, down from 12 homes closed in October to seven homes closed in November. There was a small uptick in condos closed, up from 18 in October to 22 in November.

Single family homes: Seven properties closed at a price range from $1,026 to $1,953 per square foot. Some highlights:

The most expensive home sold was 2480 Broadway, a grand residence that sold for $9.5 million — down from the initial listing price of $11.3 million after 247 days on the market.

A fixer-upper at 16 Presidio Terrace sold in just two weeks for $8.5 million, highlighting the demand in this private enclave.

The top price per square foot was the smallest home that sold: an 1,080 square foot Edwardian home at 18 Orben Place sold for $1,953 per square foot.

Condominiums: The condo market attracts both luxury buyers and those seeking affordability. Of the 24 units that sold during the month:

The priciest sale was a full-floor residence at 2207 Pacific with an elevator, bay views and 3,385 square feet of living space. After 135 days on the market, it sold for $4.85 million, or $1,433 per square foot.

The least expensive condo, sold for $750,000, was a 2-bedroom unit on Franklin Street with parking and a 24-hour doorman.

At 2740 Pierce, the two upper floors of a duplex sold for $4.2 million in just eight days for $1,620 per square foot — more than many single family homes.

Coming up: December began with many properties sitting for more than a month, perhaps creating some negotiating room before the end of the year. There are 29 single family homes for sale and 63 condos available in the greater neighborhood. Most agents are holding new inventory until after the first of the year.

Cynthia Traina is a residential realtor with Vantage Realty. Contact her at CT@cynthiatraina.com.

