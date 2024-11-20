Starbucks on Fillmore closing

Posted on by editors

“I’m going to really miss our clients on Fillmore,” said shift manager Annabelle Cimino.

THE STARBUCKS at 2208 Fillmore Street is set to close its doors on December 1, leaving loyal customers and locals shocked and disappointed.

Annabelle Cimino, the store’s shift manager, has worked at the Fillmore location since 2017. Known for her personal touch, Cimino greets regulars by name and even hand-decorates their takeaway bags.

The building, one of several on the block now owned by venture capitalist investor Neil Mehta’s nonprofit, has faced its share of challenges. Last year, both the air conditioning system and the sewage line were replaced. But the introduction of Starbucks’ single-cup brewing machines, alongside the new air conditioning system, reportedly exceeded the building’s electrical capacity.

“We believe the building couldn’t support the electrical load,” Cimino said. “I’m going to really miss our clients on Fillmore Street.”

Staff members have been breaking the news to customers, many of whom frequent the shop daily. The location is particularly popular with students from nearby schools, including Convent, University High School, Hamlin and Stuart Hall, who flock to the shop for sweet drinks, cookies and K-Pops.

“This is my home,” said University High freshman Sofia Linadev. “I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

All of the employees have been offered positions at other Starbucks locations, Cimino said. Starbucks continues to have shops in the neighborhood inside the Mollie Stone’s on California Street and at Fillmore and O’Farrell.

— Story and photograph by Cynthia Traina

Filed under: Food, Drink & Lodging, Retail Report