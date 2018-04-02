‘I will not be seen in polka dots!’

The ever-fashionable fashion designer Mary Kuei Boyer.

By BARBARA KATE REPA

I met Mary Kuei Boyer a decade ago at an art exhibition at the Sequoias, the high-rise senior community on Geary near Gough.

“I think you would like to get to know me,” she said, and she was right. We shared many long lunches and talks. She provided the entertainment, with her fast-paced stories that sped along ever faster as she became more and more excited. I was there to receive her wisdom and marvel at her ability to clean her plate.

This wisp of a woman with an outsized appetite was an enigma in many ways. She was impish but thoughtful, modest but proud, outgoing but intensely private. She had a lot to teach about being alive.

Born in a rural Chinese village near Beijing, she fled to Taiwan after the revolution. On the way she was captured, but escaped by kicking open the cage that confined her. Later she moved to Japan, where she held different jobs, including running a beauty parlor, cafe and bar. After marrying an American and moving to New York, she realized her dream of launching an upscale fashion business, Custom Gowns by Madame Kuei. She later moved her successful business to Florida, before eventually selling it and becoming something of a real estate mogul.

For the past decade, Mary lived at the Sequoias, charming the staff and gamely participating in everything from art class to laughing class. She put in long, sometimes sleepless nights — just as she had during her fashion career — while sewing creations to be auctioned at the annual fundraising gala.

She also befriended many of the residents. Among her favorites was Joe Ries, who fortuitously lived in the room next to hers in her final months. As her thin frame grew even thinner, she was often cold. So she suggested opening the wall between them “so we could cuddle.”

Ries still marvels over Mary’s strength and resolve in traveling to Fort Lauderdale in December to say goodbye to her many friends there. “She loved to travel, but she knew that would be her last trip,” he says. He also recalled her propensity to dole out gentle fashion advice to friends. She had hinted pointedly that he could improve his sartorial panache by wearing a pocket handkerchief. When he still failed to don one after several months, she silently slipped him one under the dining table one day.

She asked Ries, known for his booming voice and raucous sense of humor, to officiate at a memorial gathering to be held on April 25 at the Sequoias. “Mary was concerned that people remember her with a smile, and that’s easy to do with her,” he said. She also left him with some final marching orders: “There’s no need to cry for me. I’ll only die once.”

Mary gave me wise counsel in the months before my mother died a few years ago, also at the age of 93. “Don’t be sad when your mother dies,” she said. “She had a good long life, and you two had a good relationship. You have to think of that and be happy.”

Mary had a good life — and a good death, too, which she faced with her usual pragmatic acceptance. “No one really wants to die,” she said. “But we do die.”

In her final weeks, Mary said she was not in pain, but she was constantly hungry. Esophageal cancer prevented her from eating or swallowing much. But she remained fashion-conscious to the end. “I’m dressed like a hobo in here,” she lamented, shunning the conveniences of button-front shirts and casual sweatpants. When her dutiful daughter Lynda Boyer bought her a warm sweater, she waved it away dismissively. “I will not be seen in polka dots!” she said.

I last saw Mary about a week before she died on March 21. She motioned for the small bottle of Chanel No. 5 on her bedside table, then dabbed a few drops behind her ears and a few behind mine.

She took my hand with a surprisingly strong grip, her fingernails freshly manicured in a fittingly rose-colored polish. “I have a favor to ask you,” she said. “After I’m gone, I want you to write something — not ‘she did this and she did that,’ but about how much I loved living here at the Sequoias. I want the world to know what a good place this is not only when you’re living, but also when you’re dying,” she said, gesturing to her private room abloom with flowers from well-wishers and the padded barcalounger she inhabited like a queen. “Will you do that for me?”

Farewell, dear Mary.

  • Current Issue

  • STREET TALK

    TWO TOP TOQUES AT FILLMORE & PINE

    He’s not ready just yet to serve up the new name or the food concept planned for the now-shuttered and butcher-papered space on the northwest corner of Pine and Fillmore. But John Litz, who jettisoned the old Thai Stick sign last month, just introduced his partners in the venture he’s set to establish there: the top toque team of Sayat and Laura Ozyilmaz.

    Between them, the two chefs have cooked at five of the 50 world’s best restaurants, according to the respected San Pellegrino list for 2018, including: 111 Madison Park and Le Bernardin in Manhattan, Blue Hill at Stone Barn in Tarrytown, N.Y., Murgaritz in San Sebastian, Spain, and San Francisco’s own Saison. All are either Michelin two or three star rated. Currently the duo are owner-chefs of Istanbul Modern SF, a pop-up restaurant on Russian Hill.

    Insists Litz: “Our goal is delicious, casual, fine dining at reasonable prices.”

    TWO NEW SPOTS OPEN IN THE LOWER FILLMORE

    The LoMo got a notable new restaurant on April 10 when the pop-up RTB Fillmore reopened as Avery at 1552 Fillmore. It offers tasting menus at $89, $189 and $289, with wine or sake pairings.

    A few blocks south at 1521 Eddy, the Fillmore Social Club is open and serving up Korean cuisine in what once was Gussie’s Chicken & Waffles.

    COMING TO FILLMORE: WINE WITH VERVE

    The former Gimme Shoes shop at 2358 Fillmore — in recent months a series of pop-ups — now has its city approvals to be transformed into Verve, a wine store also offering tastings and other events.

    Verve already has a similar shop in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood, where it offers “a curated selection of global greatest hits.”

    WOMEN’S CLINIC IS LEAVING FILLMORE

    Even after it was absorbed last year into the much larger HealthRight 360 organization, the Women’s Community Clinic remained in its home upstairs at 1833 Fillmore.

    But no more.

    May 4 will be the clinic’s last day of service on Fillmore before it moves to 1735 Mission Street, where it will join Lyon-Martin Health Services and Lee Woodward Counseling Center for Women.

    COMING: SHOES FROM RECYCLED PLASTIC

    It seems fitting that the former shoe repair shop at 2448 Fillmore is being reborn as a shoe store. But while it will offer ballet flats, as many other shops do, Rothy’s won’t be like the rest. Its flats are made in China from recycled plastic water bottles.

    “Look good in your Rothy’s and feel good about your Rothy’s,” boasts the online company, which is building its first brick-and-mortar store. See more now at rothys.com, or visit their new store by mid-April, if all goes well.

    AU REVOIR, SANDRO

    The sleek Fillmore outpost of the chic French boutique at 2033 Fillmore is gone. Sandro was part of the initial wave of international chain stores that flooded onto Fillmore a few years ago.

    Like several other Fillmore fashion outposts, which have not all drawn big crowds, the lease was not renewed. Sandro’s fashions are sold downtown at Saks and Bloomingdale’s.

    LET US COUNT OUR MICHELIN STARS

    How fortunate are we to live in this neighborhood? The new Michelin guide offers a clue.

    • Three Fillmore restaurants got a star: SPQR, the Progress and State Bird Provisions, plus Octavia at Octavia and Bush and Spruce on Sacramento.

    • At 3127 Fillmore, Atelier Crenn got two stars.

    • And we can still claim Quince, now all beautifully grown up in Jackson Square, which got a full set of three stars, and first planted its roots where Octavia is now.

    That’s not all: Dosa and Sociale are on the Bib Gourmands list of restaurants with “exceptionally good food at moderate prices.” (And so is Quince’s handsome brother, Cotogna.)

     

