Comings and goings on Fillmore Street

If you blink on Fillmore Street, you might miss something. A new shop opens, another quietly disappears and neighbors begin speculating about what might come next — often long before the paint is dry. Here are some of the latest developments along Fillmore.

Meredith Redman and Julia Burton at HYOU.

HYOU ARE YOU: A new jewelry shop has quietly opened at 2029 Fillmore Street. HYOU Fine Jewelry, an online brand based in India, chose Fillmore for its first brick-and-mortar store.

The boutique specializes in what it calls “affordable luxury,” with lab-grown gemstones set in vermeil — sterling silver coated in gold — along with stackable rings, bracelets and necklaces designed to mix and match.

“The neighborhood has been incredibly welcoming,” says Julia Burton, the store’s general manager. “People have been stopping in, introducing themselves and even bringing us food while we’ve been getting settled.” A formal opening event is expected soon.

A PRO SHOP: The rumors are true: golf is coming to Fillmore Street. Maldon Golf, a boutique devoted to golf fashion and accessories, is preparing to open on the corner of Pine and Fillmore in the former Byredo storefront. It’s quite a continuing metamorphosis for the space that for decades housed the quirky and much-loved Brown Bag office supply store. Renovations are underway and the shop is aiming for a debut this month. The owners say they plan to host community events for golfers and neighbors alike.

VIC’s GOES DARK: Another Fillmore Street spot has quietly closed. Vic’s Wine House, the intimate wine bar at 1870 Fillmore, is no more. Owner and vocalist Victoria Wasserman often performed Amy Winehouse covers in the cozy space while pouring wine for guests. A sign in the window now suggests a new wine bar may be coming under the LLC Flying Figs.

The new owners are known as Cindy and Judy.

OLD SALON, NEW OWNERSHIP: New owners say it’s business as usual for JT Nails at 1848 Fillmore, which has been in operation since 1986.

It was a leap of faith for founders Jackie Nguyen and Tina Truong, who made it through the AIDS epidemic, the uncertainties of gentrification and the Covid pandemic. Nguyen retired a few years ago, but Truong continued the operation, with familiar faces among the staff and the clientele.

Now Hang The Le (Cindy) and Phuong Lim Ngo (Judy) made the transition with hardly a noticeable interruption. The salon closed recently for an extended weekend, which was just long enough to allow for repainting and the installation of new art and new equipment. Since reopening, there are the familiar sounds of Vietnamese conversations in the background and all-American manicures and pedicures in the foreground, plus spa treatments and neck massages.

— Fran Johns

TROUBLE AT THE SNUG: The Snug, on the corner of Fillmore and Clay, has temporarily closed after what the owners describe as a “below-floor plumbing failure that caused flooding in the subfloor beneath our main bar level.” Repairs and permitting could take several months. Next-door neighbor Taco Primo will remain open.

“We’ve started serving breakfast,” says Von Castro of Taco Primo, “and while the Snug is closed for repairs we’re keeping their benches and tables available during the day. Fillmore Street is busier than ever, and we want this corner to stay welcoming.”

GREEN ON GREEN: At Miette, red Lunar New Year treats have given way to St. Patrick’s Day green in the shop’s windows. Credit store manager Felix Torricer, who works through the night like a modern-day Rumpelstiltskin transforming Miette’s vibrant green windows for each holiday. His whimsical displays have become a neighborhood attraction.

Judy Gittelsohn with one of her birds.

FOR THE BIRDS: Customers at Compton’s Coffee House at 1910 Fillmore may notice a new flock perched on the walls — painted, not feathered.

Russian Hill artist Judy Gittelsohn is now showing a colorful series of acrylic bird paintings at the cafe. The works explore the interplay between nature and the urban landscape, placing vivid birds against architectural forms and city backdrops.

“The paintings look at how nature finds its place within the built world,” Gittelsohn said. “Even in cities, birds are always there — adapting, observing and reminding us that nature and urban life exist side by side.”

Before turning to painting full time, Gittelsohn founded Japanese Weekend, the maternity clothing brand that became a staple for expectant mothers in the ’90s and early 2000s.

Cynthia Traina is a residential realtor with Vantage Realty. Contact her with news or suggestions at CT@CynthiaTraina.com or @PacificHeightsRealtor.

