Neglected mini park may get new life

A rendering shows the potential of renovations to the mini park on Bush Street.

A GROUP OF neighborhood residents has launched an effort to revitalize the Bush and Broderick Mini Park — the only green space within the roughly 20 square blocks bounded by California and Geary and Presidio and Divisadero streets.

The effort is being spearheaded by Eric Kingsbury, along with Hayden Anderson and Natalie Farren. Working with other volunteers, the group has knocked on doors on the surrounding blocks and distributed flyers to more than 400 nearby households. More than 75 residents have already responded to a neighborhood survey about how the space could better serve the community.

“Today the park functions largely as an informal dog run, and many nearby residents say they rarely spend time there,” said Kingsbury. “We hope to transform it into a small neighborhood park that works for both people and dogs — a place that feels more like the neighborhood’s shared front yard.”

In responses to the survey, neighbors say they would like to see more greenery, a dedicated dog play area, additional seating and picnic tables, improved lighting, a drinking fountain and a gate so the park can be closed at night.

The group is now working with the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department and seeking funding from the city. Private fundraising would help pay for the upgrades.

— Cynthia Traina

