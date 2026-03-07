Clay Theater plans to be unveiled

A rendering shows the historic restoration of the Clay Theater.

PLANS WILL BE unveiled this month for the revival of the historic home of Fillmore Street’s Clay Theater.

The project is on the agenda for the city’s Historic Landmarks Commission, which will review plans for the restoration of the historic elements of the theater protected by city ordinance. That includes the facade and its neon marquee, plus some elements of the interior. First stop is the panel’s architectural review committee on March 18, followed by the full commission on April 1. The plans submitted to the committee are here.

Neighbors are being encouraged by the sponsors to write letters supporting the return of the Clay and to attend and speak at the April 1 public hearing.

“We’re proud of the care and rigor our preservationists, architects and designers have brought to this project,” said Cody Allen, point man for investor Neil Mehta, who is funding the restoration. “Reaching the public hearing at the Historic Preservation Commission is a meaningful milestone in the Clay’s rehabilitation, and we look forward to the day when the Clay can welcome audiences once again.”

City officials have already made one move to boost the Clay’s financial prospects: the Board of Supervisors on February 10 voted to allow theaters across the city to sell beer and wine. The legislation allows the Clay to sell beer and wine even to customers who aren’t seeing a film. That will further plans to open the concession area in the theater’s lobby as a cafe serving throughout the day, not just during showtimes.

Next door, the corner commercial space to the north of the theater is a part of the project and is expected to house a new restaurant offering all-day service. That space is included in the notice for the April 1 hearing so that the lot line with the theater can be corrected, but the buildings will not be combined. Allen says he’s on the verge of signing a lease for the corner space, which formerly housed the Alice & Olivia boutique, with a restaurant that will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner.

