A house of welcome on Pine Street

The 1870s Italianate house at 2066 Pine Street is a city landmark.

From 1921 to 1972, 2066 Pine Street was home to the Madame C. J. Walker Home for Girls and Women, a community service organization named in honor of one of the United States’ most successful African American businesswomen and philanthropists.

The Walker club provided lodging and services to African American women newly arrived in San Francisco. In an era of acute segregation and racism, when the YWCA and many boarding houses rejected Black applicants, the organization also kept a registry of other available lodgings, distributed clothing and cash relief, hosted holiday celebrations, and ran an employment agency.

