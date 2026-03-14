Now Perry has a martini, too

A DECADE AGO, world-class graphic artist Michael Schwab created two art posters for Union Street saloonkeeper Perry Butler: one featured a straight-up Manhattan; the other the restaurant’s signature drink, a Bloody Mary in a wine glass.

Our saloon columnist, Chris Barnett, told the story:

Note the last paragraph of that story: Michael Schwab has been lobbying his client to expand his portfolio with a portrait of another Perry’s classic cocktail: the bone dry gin martini, straight up. “I’m trying to talk him into it,” Schwab says. “But so far, no luck.”

A decade later, his luck has changed. The duo recently unveiled the Perry’s Martini.

Butler says he remained somewhat reluctant. “How’s that going to work? It’s clear liquid,” he says. “How’s clear liquid going to show up on a poster?”

Schwab had a plan. “I’ve always been intrigued with the idea of doing a poster on black,” he says. “Working with Perry on those drink posters, I really got to study how it works and really learn something new.”

Yes, tastings were essential for artistic accuracy.

MORE: And yes, those are Michael Schwab’s jazz banners on Fillmore Street.

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