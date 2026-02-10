The jewelry hanging on the jade tree is free for the taking.

STREET TALK | CYNTHIA TRAINA

If you’ve passed Mureta & Co. at 2418 Fillmore lately, you may have noticed jewelry hanging on the jade tree out front. It’s free for the taking.

The “giving tree” began a few weeks ago when owner John Quillinan, who buys jewelry by the pound, started placing pieces he doesn’t sell onto the tree. No schedule, no rules — just take what catches your eye. So far, an estimated 500 pounds of jewelry has made its way onto the branches.

“I think he just likes giving things away,” said neighbor Jonathan Pontell, who has done business with Quillinan. “Before he started with the tree, he would stand outside the shop giving things away.” Pontell himself got a ring — “a very nice ring that looks Art Deco” — one day as he passed by on the sidewalk.

“He’s very knowledgeable,” Pontell said. “It’s lesser stuff on the tree. He has much better stuff inside the store. He deals with a lot of high-end jewelry.”

Jewelry on the jade tree photographed by Jonathan Pontell

The new installation has become a TikTok favorite, where Quillinan is a master of modern jewelry marketing. He also has thousands of followers on Instagram, and regularly hosts live jewelry auctions from his in-store studio.

Inside, the shop shifts from playful sidewalk spectacle to polished elegance. Mureta Jewelry does a strong business in engagement rings, lab-grown diamonds and the purchase and resale of estate jewelry. The shop offers everything from custom designs to heirlooms looking for a second life.

Cynthia Traina is a residential realtor with Vantage Realty. Contact her with news or suggestions at CT@CynthiaTraina.com or @PacificHeightsRealtor.

