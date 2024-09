Posted on by editors

Investor Neil Mehta at the Clay Theater on Fillmore Street.

By NEIL MEHTA

The San Francisco Standard

I am, according to certain misleading reports, the mysterious evil investor buying property up and down Fillmore Street. These reports haven’t been very clear on the details of my sinister plan, but it sure does sound nefarious.

I want to set the record straight.

