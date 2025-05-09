The wit and wisdom of Browser Books

With help from her colleagues, Hana Metzger curates the books in Browser’s monthly theme.

STREET TALK | CYNTHIA TRAINA

In May, Browser Books spotlights deception. Its theme of the month is “Grifters, Swindlers, Crooks & Scammers.” Among the featured titles is Herman Melville’s The Confidence Man, a personal favorite of Hana Metzger, one of the creative minds behind the monthly themes on the featured display shelf.

Metzger curates the books with a mix of literary depth and sharp humor, drawing in regulars curious to see what she’ll feature next. Sometimes her themes align with national events — National Poetry Month, for example — while others, like this month’s, give a nod to the times. The selections are a collaborative effort among the Browser staff, combining their deep literary knowledge into one cohesive display.

Metzger holds an English degree from UC Berkeley and a master’s in library science from San Jose State. She splits her time between branches of the San Francisco Public Library system and Browser Books, where she works four days a week.

Browser Books, at 2195 Fillmore, has been a neighborhood staple since 1976. In 2019 it became part of another beloved local institution, Green Apple Books, keeping it one of the few independently owned bookstores left in San Francisco.

Even the sidewalks are talking: It started innocently enough. A-frame signs sprouted on Fillmore Street — cheeky little nudges telling you to turn the corner for a boutique or breakfast. Then came the happy hour promos, fashion drops, eyelash extensions and tarot card readings. Now? You can’t take a few steps without dodging someone’s hustle.

“It used to be stores just off Fillmore,” says Beverly Weinkauf of Toujours Lingerie at 2484 Sacramento. “We were always careful not to block the sidewalk. But then we were told to remove the signs from Fillmore.”

A-frames are regulated by the city. Under SF Public Works guidelines, they’re only allowed directly in front of the business, and only under specific conditions. No corners, no curbs, no blocking the public right-of-way. There are content limitations, too. Signs may only display the business name, hours, menus or a slogan. Sales promotions and general advertising are prohibited. Businesses violating the rules can face fines of up to $300 per incident.

That’s become a real issue for businesses just steps off Fillmore.

“Not being able to place A-frames at the corner makes it even harder to reach our neighbors and stay visible in the community,” says Ana Veyna of One Dental SF at 2226 Bush, just off Fillmore.

Mattina Restaurant, next door at 2232 Bush, has also been told to remove its signs. Without visibility on the main drag, they’re missing out on exposure to Fillmore’s vibrant foot traffic — something smaller, independent businesses count on when they can’t afford Fillmore Street rents.

Yet some signs still dot corners and curbs. Whether it’s a case of not knowing the rules, or betting on forgiveness over permission, enforcement seems to vary.

Palmer’s inching closer: The word from proprietor Sam Fechheimer is that Palmer’s, at 2298 Fillmore, is aiming to reopen by the Fillmore jazzfest in early July. Renovating one of Fillmore’s historic Victorians — especially one held in the same family for generations — often reveals a century’s worth of electrical quirks and plumbing mysteries. On top of that, everything must now comply with modern San Francisco building codes, which are far more stringent than what was required in grandma’s day.

Cynthia Traina is a residential realtor with Vantage Realty.

