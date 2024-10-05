Only 3 homes sold last month

Posted on by editors

The third floor at 2500 Steiner is now on the market for $9.95 million.

REAL ESTATE | CYNTHIA TRAINA

What a difference a month makes. Only three single-family homes sold in September in nearby neighborhoods — Pacific Heights, Lower Pacific Heights, Presidio Heights and Cow Hollow — compared to eight sold in August.

Reflecting the enduring appeal of living near shops and restaurants, all three homes were located within a block of Fillmore Street. These included a charming Victorian at 1935 Webster (just over $3.3 million); 2338 California ($3.8 million), which had been on and off the market since 2023 and saw nearly a $1 million price cut; and a fully gutted and remodeled Edwardian at 2542 Fillmore ($6.5 million), which is technically two units.

Now on the market: Currently there are 29 active single-family homes on the market, with 17 of them listed within the last 30 days. If you’re shopping for a home priced at $10 million or more, you’re in luck — there are 13 options. In the $5 to $10 million range, there are 10 options.

Under $3 million, only three single-family homes are listed, as of October 1. The least expensive, at $2.39 million, is a gutted and modernized Victorian at 1863 Pine near Gough. A Queen Anne just off Fillmore at 2245 Union, currently zoned commercial, is listed just under $2.7 million. Just off prime Fillmore is 16 Wilmot, an 1800s Victorian priced at $2.995 million.

Condos, co-ops, townhouses and TICs: In September, 22 units were sold in the area. The least expensive was a one-bedroom, one-bath unit at 2415 Van Ness, which sold for $400,000. The most expensive was 1958 Vallejo #7, which sold for $4.8 million.

Currently there are 85 active units on the market. The least expensive is a studio at 2415 Van Ness listed for $459,000, while the most expensive is a full-floor penthouse co-op at 2006 Washington #10, now at $29 million. It was listed last year for $35 million. Located on Lafayette Park, this unit carries a hefty monthly fee of $11,954.

Closer to Fillmore, in the tower of full-floor co-ops at the northeast corner of Alta Plaza Park, is 2500 Steiner #3, listed at $9.95 million. The unit was purchased four years ago for $7 million. Despite being on a lower floor, its position at the crest of the hill offers sweeping views of the park, the bay and Golden Gate Bridge. The property comes with a monthly fee of $4,104.

Cynthia Traina is an agent with Vantage Realty San Francisco. Contact her at CT@cynthiatraina.com.

