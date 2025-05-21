Welcome to our new neighbors

Actress — and new neighbor — Julia Roberts.

YES, THAT’S HER. That’s the actress Julia Roberts you’ve been seeing around the neighborhood — wandering down Fillmore Street with her family, dining at Chouquet’s and Via Veneto, admiring the views in Alta Plaza Park.

Roberts has a long association with San Francisco. Back in the 1990s, when she was dating fellow actor Benjamin Bratt, a son of the Mission, she was sometimes seen in that neighborhood. Then in 2020, now married to cinematographer Danny Moder and the mother of three teenage children, she and her family bought a home on Washington Street in Presidio Heights. Real estate reports said they sold that Edwardian manse for a tidy profit in October 2023.

But she and her family have not left the neighborhood. They quietly moved into a more modest Victorian near Alta Plaza Park. Let’s guess they wanted to be closer to the shops and restaurants on bustling Fillmore Street.

