Town Hall explores taller local buildings

NEIGHBORHOOD GROUPS from Pacific Heights, Cow Hollow and the Marina are joining forces to host a Town Hall discussion of upzoning plans that would allow taller and bigger buildings on local streets. It’s set for Tuesday, June 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Marina Theater at 2149 Chestnut Street.

The idea of relaxing height and density limits in the city’s neighborhoods is intended to provide more housing. Mandated by the Legislature and first developed in the Planning Department during former mayor London Breed’s administration, upzoning has sparked resistance and concern from many residential groups. Critics thought they were gaining an ally when Daniel Lurie succeeded Breed. Instead, Lurie has renamed the upzoning plan the Family Zoning Plan and enthusiastically embraced it.

The neighborhood Town Hall will include a presentation on the plan by staffers from the Planning Department, followed by a discussion on local impacts. The Pacific Heights Residents Association has questioned whether upzoning “will actually provide the mixed income housing San Francisco so desperately needs” and whether it “will ensure sufficient housing for households making less than $200,000 per year.”

Critics have also said the plan will displace small neighborhood-serving businesses and long-term renters. “This is not an upzoning map — it is a demolition map,” the Cow Hollow Association claims. “Nothing gets built unless something is bulldozed.”

Register for the Town Hall here.

