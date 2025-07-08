A new co-working space in Japantown

At Koho, “We’re helping younger generations shape what it means to be Japanese American today.”

In a neighborhood shy of co-working spaces, Koho is a welcome arrival. This nonprofit space for creatives, open from Monday to Thursday, offers budget-friendly desks and fiber-optic Wi-Fi in a laid-back Japantown storefront on the second floor of Japantown’s East Mall.

Koho joins Canopy (above Peet’s Coffee on Fillmore) and Social Study (a laptop-friendly lounge on Geary near Fillmore). But it’s more than just a place to work. Koho is a mission-driven space bringing artists and technologists together through an immersive Japanese American experience.

From the moment you step in — removing your shoes at the door — you’re in a calm, culturally rooted environment: tatami mats, free tea and instant ramen, lots of natural light and plenty of zen vibes. Expect artist pop-ups, origami workshops (with legacy spots like Paper Tree), and a major October Culture Fair. Koho’s goal? To “hack your day” and reconnect — especially younger Japanese Americans — with community, heritage, and creative activism.

“We’re not just recreating tradition,” says Executive Director Susie Kagami, a longtime leader in Japantown’s cultural district. “We’re helping younger generations shape what it means to be Japanese American today.” For more information, check out the Koho website.

Photo illustration of Benkyodo’s classic diner counter by Frank Wing. It’s now history.

On the restaurant scene: Also in Japantown, at the iconic Benkyodo cafe — once home to manju, mochi and bottomless coffee at the counter — the classic diner interior is gone. After more than 115 years as a Japantown gathering place, Benkyodo closed in 2022. Now the space at the corner of Sutter and Buchanan is under construction. Word from the work crew is that a new Japanese restaurant is on its way.

Hype travels fast for $5 sushi rolls and $2.50 handrolls — plus sake and small bites. The line at Bubu at 2417 California Street hasn’t let up since their happy hour special hit the news. Ask folks in line if the sushi is that good? “No idea, it’s our first time.”

Palmers is inching toward its long-awaited return, now estimated in August.

Retail watch: Veronica Beard’s fashion boutique at 2245 is getting a facelift, with the reopening set for September. … She/Her, the lingerie boutique at 2108 Sutter, has quietly closed. … Browser Books is celebrating Bastille Day this month with a themed display: Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité. Vive la France!

