Fillmore getting a summer spruce-up

Mureta & Co. antiques is expanding into the space next door, one of several redos in the works.

As locals flee the summer fog, retailers are taking the opportunity to spruce up their digs, or close up shop and make a move. The prime retail stretch of Fillmore Street between Bush and Jackson is under construction.

Mellow and Barbers is moving its four-chair barbershop at 1906 Fillmore over the hill to Fillmore and Union, trading its small space for larger lodgings that will accommodate 12 chairs. The Fillmore location is now for rent. … Across the street, Nordstrom Local is finally under way at 1919 Fillmore. … Veronica Beard at 2241 Fillmore remains closed and under renovation, and the expansion of Mureta & Co. antiques at 2418 Fillmore into the space next door continues. Now Blue Bottle, at Jackson, is taking its turn. The top-of-the-street coffee spot closes August 11 and reopens September 7. Plan your caffeine runs accordingly.

Palmers watch: According to owner Sam Fechheimer, Palmers will return after a long absence by late August or early September. Peek in the windows and you can see the drywall going up. … Next door at 2252 Fillmore, the former home of Zero& is under renovation. The crew says the new shop will “sell sweets.” Otherwise the mystery continues. … Still no signs of progress at the Clay Theater or the various other properties investor Neil Mehta bought and boarded up last year.

In the works, from left: Palmers, Veronica Beard and Nordstrom Local.

FOOD & DRINK: Verve Wine at 2358 Fillmore has resurrected its tasting program. Tastings are held on Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. For $20 to 30, the tastings usually feature three wines, taking a dive into a varietal or theme. Topics this month include pét-nats, summer whites and syrahs. On August 20, meet Sean and Juliana McBride of Crosby Roamann, a family-run Napa winery known for low-intervention winemaking from organic, biodynamic vineyards.

Tacobar at Fillmore & California is keeping up with its neighbor Bubu, whose wildly successful happy hours have people waiting in line each night. Tacobar has just introduced its own happy hour Monday to Friday, 3 to 6 p.m. — dine-in only — with food and drink specials.

NEW IN JAPANTOWN: Welcome to Best Boy Electric Cafe. Ryoji Taki and his team have opened Japantown’s newest cafe, located on the ground floor of the New People building at 1746 Post, formerly the Crown & Crumpet tea room. Sip on signature drinks like the Okinawa Kokuto Latte, Black Sesame Latte and Yuzu Sencha.

Mime Troupe Meadow at the top of Lafayette Park.

EVENTS: August 7 is Artistic Free Speech Day at Lafayette Park. At 12:30 p.m., celebrate the 60th anniversary of the SF Mime Troupe arrests for performing without a permit — a case that led to a ruling protecting the right to perform in city parks. Founder Ron Davis will be there, along with free speech advocates, to remember the moment and its legacy. Meet at the amphitheater at the top of the park now known as Mime Troupe Meadow.

On August 9, the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Japan will be commemorated at the AMC Kabuki 8 theaters by the Eyewitness of Peace Consortium. More info here.

