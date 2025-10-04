And just like that, Fillmore changes

A line of sushi seekers awaits as Aji Kiji opens at Fillmore and Geary. Now its moving downtown.

STREET TALK | CYNTHIA TRAINA

Things come and go on Fillmore Street, but rarely with such suddenness as the latest departures. The Starbucks just south of Geary closed with only two days’ notice. Alexis Bittar’s boutique at Fillmore and California disappeared just as abruptly. So did the Byredo cosmetics emporium at Fillmore and Pine. The Pride of the Mediterranean, at Fillmore and Sutter, went dark overnight. And the much-buzzed-about sushi shrine Aji Kiji — known for its $54 bamboo takeaway boxes — is moving downtown, leaving Fillmore and Geary to chase the resurgence of office workers.

Starbucks shuttering adds to a sense of loss south of Geary, coming as it does on the heels of the Safeway closure nearby, which also housed a Starbucks. That makes three gone from Fillmore this year. If you’re still craving a Seattle latte, Mollie Stone’s keeps the Starbucks flame alive. … And the Mollie’s shuttle bus is running again.

NAMES NEW & OLD: Where shops are closing, others are already moving in. Alexis Bittar’s space won’t sit empty long: Margaux, a New York–based shoe brand with an L.A. outpost, is on its way. … Work has also begun on the former Noosh, making room for what reportedly will be a new Korean barbecue restaurant.

Owner Sam Fechheimer and his brain trust at Palmers: from left, floor manager Joe Zupan, Fechheimer, general manager Paul Pace and bar manager Doug Bryson, who’s been with Palmers from its beginning.

Palmers, shuttered for two years after a catastrophic water leak upstairs, promises its long-awaited return early this month, with full public hours following a few soft openings — and many of the original staff are back in place. Owner Sam Fechheimer has stayed true to the old Palmers vibe, right down to a remodel that makes the place look almost exactly the same — which is the point, Sam says. Behind the scenes, though, upgrades abound: the building is now ADA compliant, with plumbing and electrical brought into the 21st century. … Expect the faithful to resume their old Fillmore ritual: Peet’s to Palmers, a daily circuit that bookends the day. … Next door, Miette patisserie is hoping to open as soon as this weekend, if the city will sign off. Any bets on who will open first: Palmers or Miette?

Nordstrom Local at Fillmore and Pine opens October 9 — a service hub for pick-ups, returns, tailoring and styling. No racks of merchandise, but a safe haven for packages in a porch-theft–prone city. There will be validated parking at the Japan Center garage for those willing to walk a few blocks.

Morgan Oakes Gallery is opening soon in the former barbershop at 1906 Fillmore. The new gallery will showcase authentic tribal art, decor, fashion and custom pieces, expanding from the company’s Other Options design business. They’ve moved from Dogpatch to Fillmore, bringing their curated collection of tribal and contemporary works — and a taste of First Dibs — to the neighborhood. … And any minute now — and sometimes already on weekends — Galerie 1900 will be open on the corner of Fillmore and Bush in the old Sterling Bank space.

SCENT STROLL RETURNS: The second annual Fillmore Scent Stroll is set for October 12, presented by the Fillmore merchants, as the street’s reputation as Fragrance Row continues to grow. Eight boutiques will be alive with olfactory delights: Aesop, Ministry of Scent, Le Labo, Diptyque, Credo, Oaktown Spice Shop, Sue Fisher King and Fiat Lux. For $50, get a “Perfume Passport,” refreshments, a fragrance reading and a fragrance-filled gift bag. Tickets on Eventbrite.

Eunice and Philip Ashizawa at the 100-year-old Soko Hardware in Japantown.

MILESTONES: In Japantown, Soko Hardware marks 100 years in business. Four generations of the Ashizawa family have steered the store through good times and hard — including five years closed during internment during World War II. Owner Philip Ashizawa credited loyal customers for the store’s longevity. Son Daniel now carries the family torch for the next generation. … Zuri marks six years on Fillmore with treats and a storewide sale. … Anchovy Bar celebrates its fifth birthday with a garden party on October 12, with $90 tickets that include bounteous hors d’oeuvres and two drinks.

Cynthia Traina is a residential realtor with Vantage Realty. Contact her with news or suggestions at CT@CynthiaTraina.com or @PacificHeightsRealtor.

Like this: Like Loading...