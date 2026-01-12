New landlords at Fillmore and Bush

Matthew Accarino’s Mattina will continue to occupy the space at 2232 Bush Street, just off Fillmore.

STREET TALK | CYNTHIA TRAINA

A new year has brought its familiar mix of closings, reopenings, price adjustments and quiet repositioning along Fillmore Street and nearby blocks — plus a turnover in ownership of some commercial properties.

The building at 2232 Bush Street that’s now home to Mattina restaurant — created as the home of superstar chef Charles Phan and his Out the Door restaurant — has changed hands. The mixed-use property, with restaurant space at street level and a large residential unit above, sold near the end of the year for $4.5 million, down from its $5.5 million asking price. Mattina will continue to operate downstairs, to the relief of neighborhood regulars. It remains a favorite for morning coffee and breakfast pastries, and one of the few places you can work quietly on your laptop — with neighborhood-friendly menus and rotating specials for lunch and dinner.

A couple of doors away at 2222 Bush, the Victorian that formerly housed Liberty Cannabis has also sold — this time for $2.85 million, a steep drop from the $6 million Unity Church sold it for in 2015. The buyer, Depot Hills Farm, is a New York–based company making its second San Francisco acquisition after a recent downtown purchase. Expect cannabis to return to the space — a broker says they’re “10 percent away” from a lease — with the upper floor available for either residential or commercial use.

ON THE STREET: Retail rumors continue to circulate. Malbon Golf is said to be moving into Byredo’s former space at Fillmore and Pine. Malbon, which has nearly a dozen stores around the country, is more lifestyle brand than traditional pro shop, blending fashion, music, art and design, plus a “digital country club” with tournaments and social events. … Custom Club, the Marine Layer pop-up at 2225 Fillmore is closing January 31, as planned. There’s quiet speculation a food hall and take-out concept will replace it.

Chouquet’s has reopened after a quick refresh. … Taco Primo has added outdoor seating, a welcome upgrade now that the rain has finally eased. … At the bustling Palmer’s Tavern, happy hour has returned and brunch resumed at the beginning of the year. … Miette is thriving next door in its new Fillmore flagship, leaning into the sweet spot between the holidays and Valentine’s Day with winter citrus candies and seasonal macarons.

The 22 Fillmore line runs — slowly — through the heart of the neighborhood.

THE 22 FILLMORE: Transit watchers note that the 22 Fillmore, one of the city’s most heavily used crosstown routes, is now under formal review by the city’s transit agency. But nothing will happen soon. Community listening sessions are underway — participate and sign up for updates here — with feedback to be collected throughout the year, recommendations expected in 2027 and potential changes targeted for 2028. The focus is the Pine-to-Duboce stretch of Fillmore, one of the corridor’s most congested sections, with goals that include improving pedestrian safety while speeding up the buses.

The timing is notable. The 22 recently marked its 130th anniversary, making it one of San Francisco’s oldest continuously operating transit lines. First launched in 1895, the route over the decades has evolved from streetcars to trolley buses to its current configuration, adapting to steep hills, shifting neighborhoods and changing demands. The 22 is a workhorse that runs from the Marina to Mission Bay. Ridership now exceeds pre-pandemic levels, but with bottlenecks it moves at a pace of only 3 miles per hour.

The playground at Alta Plaza Park is to be resurfaced and upgraded this summer.

UP THE HILL: The Friends of Alta Plaza Park have launched a flash fundraising campaign to resurface the playground and upgrade the play equipment at the popular park crowning the neighborhood. With donations already in hand and a commitment from the city of $600,000, the Friends are seeking to raise an additional $20,000. It’s not much, but they need it by the end of January to nail down construction this summer. Donate here.

Cynthia Traina is a residential realtor with Vantage Realty. Contact her with news or suggestions at CT@CynthiaTraina.com or @PacificHeightsRealtor.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related