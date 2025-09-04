STREET TALK | CYNTHIA TRAINA

A steepled skylight floods sunshine down the stairway at 80 Wilmot.

A younger Mayor Daniel Lurie was, for years, a familiar face on Fillmore Street. He first began making his mark on public life in San Francisco when he lived just a few steps from Fillmore — directly across the street from Florio restaurant. Lurie and his family lived at 80 Wilmot Place. And it wasn’t by accident that Florio was a close neighbor.

Lurie bought the modern Victorian from internationally acclaimed architect Richard Brayton, who built 80 Wilmot for his family — and also designed Florio, which he created as the classic neighborhood restaurant where he wanted to dine. His wife Mardi’s collages adorn Florio’s powder rooms. Her collages also made a public art piece of the garage door of their house on Wilmot, at least until Lurie bought the home and reworked it. Lurie sold the house in 2019 and moved up the hill.

Now the home is on the market, and Florio is still nearby, its moody interior and intimate lighting showing Brayton’s finesse. Also still intact is the dramatic skylit stairway and the oculus that extends through the center of the home Brayton created, like Florio, for himself.

Miette may open sooner than its neighbor, the long-under-construction Palmer’s.

NEW NEIGHBORS: Miette is slated to open September 25 at 2252 Fillmore, next door to the ongoing construction project at Palmer’s. The acclaimed local bakery is calling this its SF flagship, even though it is the third location in the city, and the sixth in the Bay Area. Soon you can indulge nearby in cakes baked to order, seasonal macarons, buttery shortbread and more. … It’s now looking as if Miette will arrive before Palmer’s returns. Another delay has pushed the long-awaited reopening of Palmer’s into October — maybe.

The small storefront at 1906 Fillmore, most recently a barbershop, has been rented by Callie Morgan and Sheridan Oakes, who are bringing their collection of tribal and international art, jewelry and one-of-a-kind finds to the new Morgan Oakes Gallery. … Morgan Oakes will keep the space one of four independently owned stores on the east side of Fillmore near Bush, along with Hi Ho Silver, Chapeaux Michelle and the long-awaited 1900 Gallery, which will showcase jewelry and artwork by artists and artisans, along with collectibles and vintage finds.

A Thai massage and wellness center is preparing to open at 1955 Sutter next door to the highly lauded 7 Adams restaurant, recently acclaimed by The New York Times as one of the best restaurants in San Francisco.

Cafe Murano was a beloved off-the-bean path hidden gem.

FAREWELL: Cafe Murano, the longtime local favorite at 1777 Steiner, near Sweet Maple, has closed and the space is under construction. Any bets on whether Sweet Maple will be expanding to accommodate the hordes who come for millionaire’s bacon? … And another chain bites the dust: Marcella NYC at 2029 Fillmore Street closed abruptly just before Labor Day.

THIS & THAT: Another renovation is in the works, joining the many stores that closed for a few weeks for an end-of-summer glow up. Now Athleta is getting in shape for fall. … Native Twins Coffee is bringing a portable kiosk to Lafayette Park from Wednesdays through Sundays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. … And parking meters are coming to the block of Bush Street just west of Fillmore.

FARTHER AFIELD: Timeout Tavern is replacing the SF Athletic Club at 1750 Divisadero, promising more pizzas and more salads to keep the lunch and sports crowds cheering for more. … And someone finally figured out there’s money in Pacific and Presidio Heights. Renovations are underway at Laurel Village for JPMorgan, Bank of San Francisco and Citizens Private Bank, all opening this fall.

